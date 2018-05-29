Public purse full but concerns on horizon

(CNS): In what appears to be a first for the government when it comes to reporting on public spending, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has published the unaudited financial results for the first three months of 2018. The report outlines how well core government has done collecting revenue, controlling spending and managing its cash and debt so far this year. But while the report reveals a healthy surplus for this first quarter and lower than forecast spending, it also reveals some potential concerns over future revenue.

According to the report, which focuses largely on core government, the public purse recorded a $199 million surplus, over $34 million more than had been forecast for this period in the budget, due to higher coercive revenues and less spending on government personnel. The overall fiscal performance is 20% higher than budget, with the statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs) doing better than expected, too, and contributing a further $2.2 million to the overall surplus for the Entire Public Sector.

“Vigilance and strict adherence to policy have yielded significant improvement in the overall cash and deposit balance held by core government,” the government bean counters stated in the report.

But despite the favourable looking results for this first quarter, which appears to bode well for the coming year, the revenues that government has collected show a mixed picture. Government brought in around $16.3 million above budget expectations, largely on stamp and import duties, as well as cruise ship departure charges and accommodation taxes. The report indicates that stamp duty was higher than expected due to more property transactions and an increase in the cost of property.

But not all sources of government earnings were doing so well.

Despite the increase in the number of work permit holders, fees from work permits and working permanent residents were down some $2.9 million on budget forecasts, in some cases due to a change of fee categories. Other areas of government coercive revenue also fell short of the predictions, such as fees on exempt companies, which was $3.5 million less than expected. Partnership fees were also lower due to an increase in regulated partnerships, which attract a lower annual fee.

The report indicated that licences and registration in the financial sector “will need to be bolstered by the results of other income streams such as duties on imports and tourist accommodation charges” for the rest of the year, otherwise government may not make its targeted year-end results.

There are concerns that the boost in earnings from tourism could be reversed as it has been largely fuelled by the impact of hurricanes last season on other competitive destinations in the region. While the Department of Tourism is working hard on its marketing strategy, there are no certainties that the current growth is sustainable.

Although there was good news about earnings from some SAGCs, which led to a combined surplus of $2.2-3.6 million more favourable than budgeted for the period, it was down to mixed results in tourism. While fees from the airport and port boosted earnings, unfavourable performances by Cayman Airways Limited and the Cayman Turtle Centre serve to demonstrate the precarious nature of some SAGCs.

Government may also see its spending increase through the remainder of the year as officials believe previously delayed recruitment across the civil services and capital projects begin to come online. “Early savings experienced in expenses will not likely hold true for the remaining three quarters of 2018,” the report warns.

Not meeting the full budgeted surplus for the first twelve months of the CIG’s first ever two-year budget will have future implications for the finance ministry’s plans for managing the national public debt. Government has reduced that debt considerably in recent years, helped by the freeze on borrowing for the last seven years. Central government now owes around $448.6 million.

But it is facing the need to pay back a bullet bond next year, and while the current cash position is strong, the need to partially refinance the bond borrowing means government will need to tread carefully if it is to remain compliant with the Public Management and Finance Law.

Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce economic forum last week, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart explained that when the November 2019 repayment of the 2009 bond of US$312 million becomes due, government may need to re-borrow up to $153 million, or 58%, of the amount of that bond.

Government’s debt is then forecast to stand at $286.7 million by the end of 2019. Opting not to substantially deplete government’s cash balances to pay it all off, unless there are unexpected increases in the cash balances, it will mean government will not comply with the debt servicing cost ratio during the 2019 financial year.

As a result, government will need to keep an eye on all of the other elements of fiscal management the government must adhere to. Any significant reduction in government revenue and additional spending could impact the ratios and put what may appear on the surface to be the most robust finances the CIG has enjoyed since the crash of 2007 in jeopardy.

