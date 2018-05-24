Public asked to pick police officer of year

(CNS Local Life): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is asking the public to submit nominations for its 2017 Outstanding Service Awards. The annual gongs were established to recognise police officers, support staff, special constables and members of the public for outstanding and meritorious service that enhances public safety and police/public partnerships. The top award is for Police Officer of the Year and any serving member of the RCIPS can be nominated up to inspector level. There are several other awards up for grabs to award the work of the rank and file in the service.

Category: Crime, Police