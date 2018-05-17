Premier secures meeting with UK PM

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has confirmed that he was able to secure a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May during his trip to London this week and will be discussing the public registers issue and relations between the Cayman Islands and the UK when he returns to the islands next week. Meanwhile, Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers is heading to Brussels next week for meetings with EU officials to deal with the pressure there regarding the lack of substantive presence of offshore companies domiciled in Cayman.

As Cayman deals with pressure on numerous fronts, the premier had been in London this week with a large delegation of officials as well as musicians and artisans to launch the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms diamond jubilee celebrations.

But as well as the cocktail parties, cultural demonstrations and lunches, the premier held meetings with key British government members, including the PM. McLaughlin confirmed he had met “privately with the Prime Minister Theresa May” and that he had two separate meetings with David Lidington, who is the minister of state in the Cabinet Office with responsibility for constitutional matters.

“The dialogue regarding the public registers issue is ongoing and I will provide a full update to the country early next week,” McLaughlin said.

Rivers, who will be on her third trip to Brussels, will speak on two panels that include OECD and EU participants and meet with the Code of Conduct Group of the European Council as well as other EU officials. Rivers said the Cayman government was continuing its engagement and was committed to working with the EU and to ensure the efforts to cooperate was recognised.

Rivers said her attendance at the conferences and panels would provide a great opportunity to tell Cayman’s story in a way that many Europeans may not know. “It allows us to engage directly with the EU thought leaders who help to shape and inform EU policy,” she said.

The minister said that the Cayman Islands Government was taking a unified approach to addressing the issues in both the UK and the EU.

While Rivers was not part of the celebrations in London, she said she was “in dialogue with the premier” regarding Cayman’s positions and the outcomes of meetings held. She is, however, expected to head to London next month to continue the engagement efforts there.

Rivers has already met with local members of the financial services industry about the way forward on the House of Commons’ amendment regarding public beneficial ownership registers, as well as the EU listing process.

“Government believes our best response is based on a jurisdictional perspective,” she said. “Government and the ministry have worked hard, and will continue to work hard, to keep industry informed and engaged in these matters; and I very much appreciate the support given by industry during our meetings and discussions held, and the cooperative working approach adopted.”

The minister will be accompanied in Brussels by the Department of Financial Services Director Michelle Bahadur and Policy Officer Shanna Best.

