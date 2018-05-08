Premier: Cayman not ready to go it alone
(CNS): The decision by the British government to amend the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill to require its overseas territories to establish public registers of the beneficial owners in their jurisdictions has stirred up the topic of independence again, but Premier Alden McLaughlin said the Cayman Islands is not ready yet. Speaking about the UK taking the view that it can legislate for Cayman when there is a disagreement, he said the islands would have to consider its options but that there was much merit and benefit in retaining the British association.
“I don’t think we are at this stage ready, as country, as a people, as a government, for independence,” McLaughlin said. “Independence requires a whole new set of skills and abilities that we are still developing. There are only relatively few of us who have the international experience to deal with it,” the premier told Orrett Connor (aka OC), the host of Radio Cayman’s For the Record and a former Cabinet Secretary, who offered to come out of retirement should independence happen.
McLaughlin said he wasn’t saying that Cayman should never contemplate independence.
“But if that is what we want, we must plan for it and we must be ready for it,” he said. “There are a whole range of countries that have stepped off the precipice before they were fully ready. We can look around and see a number of what I would call failed states who were not ready for that massive step.”
But McLaughlin indicated that independence was not the only option and that the government was not going to simply lie down and let the UK do whatever it wants.
“We are the subject of a constitutional order. All of us are creatures of that Constitution… and all of us are subject to it, starting with the governor. The governor does not exist in a vacuum; the office is a creature of the Constitution and the UK is as bound by that constitutional order as we are,” the premier said. “We are going to hold them to it.”
With plans to take on the UK government’s decision in the courts, the premier said his government was planning a sustained campaign because it was wrong in principle for members of the British parliament to decide on things that affect the Cayman Islands so fundamentally when most of them don’t even know where Cayman is.
McLaughlin said that it was a very serious matter, but whether Cayman would be forced down the road of beneficial ownership or not, the financial sector was resilient enough and would survive. The issue, he said, was about the UK’s willingness to discriminate against and legislate for the overseas territories.
“We have to sort those things out as our continued survival, let only prosperity, depends on those sorts of things… We cannot go back to the colonial days… We have come too far,” he said, as he noted the amount of time he spent working on and fighting for the new Constitution in his earlier political career, which gave Cayman much more autonomy.
“We can’t go back to the days where a British government takes the decisions for this territory,” he added, as he pointed to the top constitutional lawyers government has retained. “We are going to fight this with everything we can,” the premier promised.
Wait a second 🤔
Let’s say you are a poor black man married to this very rich woman who has a huge problem with you making another income on the side. She wants you to stay dependant on her, and has no respect for your personal abilities, culture, and success. And strangely she is a very worrisome person. She does not want you to make monies on the side. She sees her money equals power and is able to keep her man subdued to her wishes. So as well, she wants to know who you meet and who meets you. She wants to know your contacts and future contacts you have on your phone and emails. She wants to know if she’s getting a good share of your income!
And to talk to your wife about your privacy, about having mutual respect, and how you enjoy the results of doing your own business. You talk to her but she doesn’t get it. She makes demands upon demands, and even threatens you!
So Cayman, what do you do? She is your wife? And apparently, she is benefiting you in a lot of ways – even a socalled good reputation. She has this money-power-control problem and don’t want you to have any privacy or financial independence that is a threat to her. So what do you do?! She is all out to clip your pretty wings!
You see folks, alot of Caymanians will put up with this abusive relationship. They will stick with the UK even if she humiliates them. They say benefits outweigh her wrongful deeds 🤔
I guess I am an odd Caymanian. Because I don’t put up with nonsense! As for me, I “know” there is big God! Materialism has not affected me. If this woman don’t get it, I am ready for a divorce! I may lose all what she got, even my reputation, but I am willing to go independence and fend for myself. I am a born Caymanian. I catch my own fish, and no one will control my happiness.
Out 👍🏼🙄💪🏽
As a Caymanian I know I won’t fail. For hundreds of years we have lived and for thousand more we will too.
Im not afraid
So the honourable premier plans court action on the basis that the UK is legislating and most of them doing it don’t know where the Cayman Islands are? Good luck with that one. Geographic knowledge is not relevant.
As a Caymanian, the day we go independent is the day I leave. We are far too small to be independent and without the UK legal system, financial responsibilty etc., we would soon be nothing but a dot in the ocean, no one would care about.
Let me know when so I have plent time to sell up? Thanks
Orrett Connor would come out of retirement if independence would happen?
To do what, pray tell?
So basically the Premier is saying, he wants to challenge the UK government in their own Courts … but if they should win, he will allow them to do what they do because we are not ready for Independence 🤔
Ummm … Cayman, I hate to say this, but I really feel Premier Alden is not up for the job on this serious matter! We need a leader who has backbone! This is no time to be talking negative about Independence! Yes, alot of people are not ready for Independence – but we need a Premier who CAN GET PEOPLE READY – ho has vision and can rally people and make alliances! A leader who can make us know he is willing to lead out PROMPTLY on that serious option is all else fails!
He is correct that we are not ready for independence but he needs to get persons like Travers, Ridley, and Paget- Brown on board with the overseas lawyers he is in discussions with instead of the two names i hear being banded about , no disrespect to them but this mess really needs skilled and qualified lawyers.
Well, he would have to be right ol’ fool to outrightly declare; “We’re going independent!”
So long as we are actively preparing behind the scenes for the inevitable.
For trust and believe, the UK already has a, recently refreshed, blueprint for the destruction of the industries and economy of this non-White, former colony – as it masterfully executed in EVERY SINGLE INSTANCE before us.
The tactic is evil, inhumane, tactless, unnecessary and quite frankly, (collective) crimes against humanity. (Granted, they don’t really regard us “Men Fridays” as humans – but you get the point.)
Sadly, it is their culture and they simply cannot help themselves.
It is a most fascinating hard-wired flaw that shows itself time and again.
Never should we expect better or afford the UK the benefit of the doubt.
She is what she is. History tells her sordid story…well.
This is Cayman.
– Whodatis (Gambino)
😉
If you were saying this crap in a country that really observed human rights instead of self entitlement, you would be arrested for hate crimes and racism.
You spew racist bile yet you accuse the UK people, many of whom are non-white, of being culturally racist when you are the very antithesis of good old, chip on the shoulder racism yourself.
This was never a colony in the true sense, it was never conquered, it was settled by British white settlers alongside Jamaicans. You are an embarrassment to your history and your people, who largely deplore your retarded views of other nations and their people.
And by the way moron, this isn’t a non-white territory, it is a multiracial society made up over a couple of centuries of inter marriage and successive waves of immigration from Britain and all over the Caribbean.
You need to get out more and look around, you have many VERY WHITE generational Caymanians that can truly trace their blood back to the likes of Issac Bodden etc….
Go to the Brac and meet the Ryan’s or any of the other generational families that came over the pond. I wonder if you can trace your blood lineage so clearly, probably not, you sound like one of those ‘generational Caymanians’ whose history goes back only 50 years.
You are the worst kind of bigot, hypocrite and nationalist, you should have the guts to stand for your beliefs in public and identify yourself. But no, you are a coward who throws stones from a distance believing his/her own delusions and justifications for being vile.
You are a vacuous creature of little value to your society or people, go back under you rock.
And no, I’m not British or even white, just a human being who hates your kind of poison.
Independence will be the last nail in our coffin. Corruption and thievery within the government is bad enough as it is! The truth is we will NEVER be ready for independence.
Born Caymanian.
I hate pessimistic cowardly people. They will make us go to the dogs 😑
Im a Caymanian and Im not scared of Independence! And Im not a fool to believe in us!
Amen..we did it before and we will do it again…UK only come around since about 1980 and we had been here for how long …with cars,houses and beaches and all that.
We went to the USA to work when we needed it not to England cause it too far too cold and tthey dont really have an economy.
Amen! Well said..They may some day tell us to go and then what?
Be a coward or stand up and be counted!
What happens though if England wants to rid itself of us like they did the rest of Europe..We may not like it but we better prepare ourselves that it could happen..
The UK since this Liberal Brexit foolishness has become like the wild west… Nothing is well thought out and more than likely the rest of Europe will have to kick the UK out of the European Union because they will never be ready.
We better start preparing ourselves. We may not want it but like the UK did with the rest of Europe we could be left to paddle our own boat…don’t think they give two $hits about you or Cayman in general..We are a fly in their ointment..Better start getting use to it..
Cayman is indeed not ready for independence, especially with the group of officials we have running the country. We all need, for now, to communicate with the UK as best we can and in the meantime, try to develop ourselves so if we must go independent we will not fail.
Too many countries go independent prematurely and never recover from it. We need to think about the well being of our kids and grandkids and not be selfish now.
Alden & the government know what would happen on the announcement of implementing independence for Cayman from Britain: nothing short of an en-mass exodus.
One can only hope.
Amen!
hahahahaha…….
cayman can’t manage its own affairs.end of story.
but they still want to treat qualified expats who run this place like second class citizens…..
No need for any back and forth on this but if you review your comment with the condescension you wrote it with – who exactly is being treated like a second class citizen here?
Lmao you sound like a “qualified” idiot!😘
You are the kettle calling the pot black…you are doing exactly what you are accusing Caymanians of doing…
Stop be decisive and offer a more productive response..You wouldn’t be here if you didn’t love it here..Stand with us and try to fight this cancer we call the UK. Parliament.
1. Cayman needs Mother to guarantee the debt book, and our profligate leadership looks dumb when they fail to acknowledge, or pretend to overlook, that reality. Independence is a non-starter, unless we’re also talking about choosing voluntary default.
2. We need to offer alternative enhanced-disclosures to help find and punish the bad people that might be lying on KYC forms or otherwise abusing the anonymity BOTs provide. Perhaps access to our UBO registry could be public, but with registration and administrative metadata to discourage republishing, and at a pay-to-play fee level that weeds out those that are just idly curious.
3. We need a unified BOT counter to argue for the preservation of some minimal level of compliant privacy that everyone can live with. One that honours UN Charters, while providing the tax and law enforcement transparency we’ve already committed to.
The people supporting independence ridicule and demean persons (like myself) against the idea of handing the reigns over to the people who can’t organize weekly garbage collections
Say what you will, about the UK, Imperialism, and whatever other songs you sing, Cayman is not ready, and we have no one to blame but ourselves, our politicians spent the last 20 years squabbling over a nonexistent throne and the right to have “Hon.” in front of their names
Instead of preparing for the eventual severing of ties we have been sitting on our thumbs and now that we have had a disagreement or feel as if they have overstepped, people think the right idea is a hasty divorce ( must be why the “family unit” is so strong these days)
I’ve said it before and I will say it again, Caymanians excel at pushing the blame on others when things don’t go our way, whether its expats the FCO, or otherwise
When are we going to start holding our own accountable?
I support the eventual ideal of Caymanian independence. not for independence’s sake but so we can determine as a people a future for ourselves in only the way that we can
But I recognize it is an ideal a far off eventuality, and not a reality currently or in the foreseeable future, and that is the difference between myself, and the faux-intellectualism prevalent in these islands
Diogenes
Ummm..have you paid attention to the musical chair fracas and circus that is the British government and society today?
If that is meant to be an example, then Zeus help us all.
3:37 Your comment just proved Diogenes point.
Link up with someone else…..the British empire really isn’t really that much of a powerhouse anymore anyway…..how bout US? They don’t seem to have to worry about tax evasion or money laundering regulations Delaware of the Caribbean…Aldart’s benefactor probably wouldn’t be too happy with that though.
Sorry, don’t want you. Will you take California?
poster is right…UK is done like toast.
If we have to leave here you bet its to the US or Canada because they have a real economies.
The UK is ranked 27 in per capita GDP which means it better to work 26 other places.
Not independent. So when it comes to the crunch, the UK gets to decide. That is what not being independent is about.
I don’t like my government, but god damn I know when to back em.
Thank you Mr Premier. This is a fight we can and will win.
According to some who reside in these very comment sections we should step out purely to step regardless of the likely end result
I don’t even like the Premier remotely, but at least he has the sense to admit we are not ready for independence as much as he and his cabal would like to get his claws on it
