Port scandal might be under police probe

(CNS): The revelations this week of various scandals at the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI), including questionable recruitment process, the mismanagement of finances and unauthorised spending, may also be the subject of a police investigation, but the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit (FCU) has refused to confirm or deny if it is examining any of the issues. However, CNS has learned that the case was referred to the Anti-Corruption Commission and sources say that it was then referred back to the financial cops.

Whether or not the police intend to pursue the allegations, no one from the port authority’s board or management team or the tourism ministry have stated if any reports have been made to the police or what, if any, consequences have flowed from the recently exposed issues.

The damning report, which was published by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) on Friday night, reveled a catalog of mismanagement and potential abuse at the authority.

While the police have confirmed that they have not received any reports regarding the allegations concerning the theft of $6,000 worth of boat engines, a spokesperson for the FCU told CNS in response to our inquiries, “We cannot confirm or deny an investigation related to the auditor’s report or findings at this time.”

