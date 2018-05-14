Port director struggles to explain actions

(CNS): Responses given by the director of the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) to auditors to explain the potential mismanagement and abuse of public cash exposed in a special report show the public authority boss struggling to explain his actions surrounding major breaches of recruitment laws and procedures, unauthorised spending and other personnel and general management infractions. Some of the answers that Clement Reid gave to the Office of the Auditor General have been released and show that the auditors remained concerned about the issues even after talking with him.

Reid had claimed that PACI’s human resource manager at the time was not capable of dealing with all of the recruitment needs at the port, which was why he became involved. But Reid admitted that he, too, did not have the necessary experience, did not fully understand the laws, rules, codes or handbook guidelines, and had made decisions outside of the officials protocols.

He blamed a lack of resources and not having an experienced management team to help him for the poor decisions, but admitted making decisions without all of the information he needed. When it came to spending more than $137,000 on office renovations, he acknowledged that there was no business case or any public tendering.

Reid nevertheless claimed that everything he did was approved by the board, though he admitted that in some instances the members were not informed of all decisions. He also admitted that he had not told the board that a staff member had been given 63 days paid leave to work for McKeeva Bush until after the leave had been granted.

Asked probing questions about his conduct by the staff from the OAG, Reid did not give very clear answers, struggling to justify what he had done on several occasions and admitting a lack of experience. But he also sought to blame others and bemoaned a lack of support, training and assistance.

The auditors stated in their conclusions that the director did not answer all of the questions put to him and failed to alleviate their concerns about the abuse and mismanagement of public cash.

The responses revealed by the OAG cover several elements of the findings in the special report but CNS understands that Reid had produced a much more comprehensive response document to the questions that were raised by the audit which has not been public.

CNS has made FOI requests relating to that document. We have also repeatedly contacted the port authority, the port board and the port director for comment but we have been greeted by a wall of silence.

Reid did choose to release that document to the Cayman Compass, but that publication has elected not to published it in full, despite its public interest. In the limited reporting of the content, however, there are indications that Reid’s answers in that report differ from those given to the auditors.

Category: Government oversight, Politics