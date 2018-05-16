Board gave port director second chance
(CNS): Despite finding that the litany of questionable actions by Port Director Clement Reid exposed by the auditor general did amount to gross misconduct, the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) Board gave him a second chance because of his long service with the authority, his willingness to try to put things right and a commitment to do a better job. The board sent a warning letter to Reid in February, which has now been published by PACI. It reveals that a decision was made to not fire him but to give him a month to resolve the problems he created and place him on a 12-month probation period.
The letter states that the board was “generally displeased” with the “sufficiently serious” misconduct exposed in a special report by the Office of the Auditor General that he could have been dismissed.
The members were particularly concerned about his failure to abide by the Public Authorities Law and Port Handbook when the director created several new jobs with inflated salaries, which they said had led to an unsustainable payroll.
Instead of firing him, the board ordered Reid to address the human resource problems and to deal with how wrecks would be handled in future, after claims in the OAG report that Reid had given an unclaimed boat to the wrong person.
The letter focuses heavily on these two issues and makes only passing references to the boat engine thefts, the excessive and allegedly unauthorised spending on the redecoration of the director’s office, and the permission given to a staff member to take 63 days paid leave in one year to assist then opposition leader McKeeva Bush. The letter required Reid to create new policies regarding these issues.
The board found Reid’s actions regarding recruitment alone justified firing him on the grounds of gross misconduct, but said they would not “adopt such a draconian course”, that the members would give him the “benefit of the doubt” and an “opportunity to make amends” by addressing the misconduct. The letter stated that if he was able to address the personnel issues within 30 days, which would have been the end of March, he could keep his job.
Indicating that it would not tolerate any repetition of mistakes, the board said that if there was any further misconduct over the next 12 months he would be sacked immediately. The board directors said there could be no repeat of the actions but he had a chance to address the problems he had created. They also imposed new reporting rules requiring Reid to submit reports to the board every two weeks rather than monthly.
In order to address the other issues, Reid was given a 45-day window to come up with the creation of a new budget schedule for any planned overseas travel — another deadline which has now passed. He was also directed to come up with policies to address issues such as disposing of authority assets and a procurement policy.
Aside from giving the director another chance to get things right himself, they also indicated that a sub-committee had been created by the board to help him come up with a plan to address the HR issues. The members of that committee are Richard Parchment, Ken Thompson and the ex-officio member, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford.
CNS has repeatedly contacted the board and the tourism ministry about the situation but no one is commenting on Reid’s future. It is also unclear if the director has met the requirements imposed on him to stay in his lucrative post.
Category: Government oversight, Local News, Politics
LOL! ‘We felt sorry for him?’ That’s a heck of a way to manage something as crucial to us as PACI.
“….the boat engine thefts, the excessive and allegedly unauthorised spending on the redecoration of the director’s office, and the permission given to a staff member to take 63 days paid leave in one year to assist then opposition leader McKeeva Bush. The letter required Reid to create new policies regarding these issues”. –
well, that shouldn’t have taken too long. Don’t steal, don’t spend somoen else’s money on yourself, and don’t pay your employees to work for someone else’s benefit. There, that didn’t take long.
Well look at this now…my how the tables have turned. I guess him creating positions for people XXXXX didn’t work out the way they hoped. Last year they advertised big paying jobs but gave them to unqualified people because of connections, but look at that now. The board should review everyone’s salary and demote him. Other authorities’ CEO that were in the heat in the medias eyes a few years ago got fired but this one remains? What goes for one should go for all. He can’t create positions and big salaries for people just because he knows them.
lodge???
thank god for caymankindness in the civil service…..zzzzzzzzzzzzzz
this place is like a bad joke on repeat everyday….
This could only happen in the Cayman Islands. It’s the age old Caymanian way – “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours”. So many locals have dirty little secrets they will excuse others to preserve them. If Reid who has lost all credibility is not sacked immediately then the whole of Government has no credibility either.
You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried, doing what the board has done, makes them just as stupid or corrupt as the Director…either way they should all be sacked for sheer incompetence, nepotism and for a total lack of accountability
um, criminal charges?
Seriously, you CANNOT make this stuff up, eh!
He has pals in high places….Which is another reason he was left unchecked and unconcerned about what he was doing.
Big Mac helped him out maybe?
Lodge!!!
This is worse than I can ever imagine… Imagine how his staff feels now that he has been given a second chance so what about the one that was forced to resign because of those boat engines. Where’s the justice in that matter. Shouldn’t he be given a second chance too cause I’m sure he was and is a very good friend of the PD.
My goodness, please give the guy a break. It makes me so sad that my fellow citizens are so willing to crucify our own. Don’t we all make mistakes and have slips in judgment? I’ve always been taught that you have a consequence, then be given a chance to rectify the mistakes. The consequence is that the board has put the necessary checks and balances in place to ensure additional accountability while putting him on notice, not to mention the embarrassment of all of the negative publicity.
“slips in judgement”? seriously! tell you what let all the prisoners out of Northward and all over for that matter for their “slips in judgement”
“Slips in judgement?” Leaving your keys in the car and locking it is a slip in judgement. Granting someone leave thinking the already short staffed department can handle it is a slip in judgement. Doing what he did is a complete lapse of judgement. It was a “slip in judgement” he was appointed to begin with.
You’re right. He should pay back the payroll for the positions he improperly created, the paid leave for those salaries, the office renovation costs, the stolen wrecks, and boat engines. Then he should be fired for cause, and the Board reviewed by ACC.
His judgement didn’t slip. He charted a course towards nepotism, self-aggrandisement and incompetence and set sail towards it with determination.
If they would have fired him he would have been replaced by an expat because there is no Caymanian qualified. Can you imagine the uproar that would have caused. It all goes back to uncontrolled development.
And the f**kery continues.
Thank goodness for some clear thinking.
And the Board stays? If it was a company, the shareholders would have voted the Board out and demanded the CEO be replaced…..IF
Let see…A surgeon kills or mutilates patients for the lack of education, experience and inability to understand rules and regulations; a baker bakes bread you can’t eat; an enginner designs buildings and bridges that collapse; a pilot nearly crashes an aircraft for he doesn’t know what he is doing. Is it possible in a real world? Obviously it is possible in the Cayman islands. And you even get a second chance. Is he at least going to attend some educational courses, preferable the one that require examination upon completion and obtain some sort of relevant certifications?
When you’re qualified to pave driveways but was given to manage the country’s education system, what do you think is going to happen?
Great comment 11:34am
The Board indicated Mr. Reid was a completely incompetent, quite possibly criminally complicit chocolate teapot, but could they have another cup of tea, please.
too many chocolate teapots around here…..
Exactly what you mean by chocolate pots?
Ha! Love it. Gets a second chance after “gross misconduct”. What does a well connected Caymanian have to do to get fired in the civil service?! Shoot someone in cold blood?
(I know, I know, “it’s an authority”. If you think that’s not the same as being a civil servant, see above).
The authorities will tell you quickly they are core government when there is a pay freeze lol
The things happening at the port are nothing compared to events in the Brac at district administration. How come nobody interested in investigating that mess been going on for decades?
Write to the auditor general. Could be anonymous.
Their selected female leader will quickly dismiss all charges relating to the Brac
By any standards this list of wrong doing merits dismissal, and more! So what this really calls into question is the merits of the overseeing Board!
The only one to come out of this without a stain on his character is McKeeva, ok it would have been obvious to most decent people that it was wrong to accept the services of Government paid personnel for personal ends, but I bet there isn’t a written and specific Government ruling on that, yet! And anyway, as long as he now reimburses the money, he’s fine by any standards. Isn’t he?
The entire PACI Board of Directors must now be replaced by Cabinet as a result of this letter. Additionally the port director must be fired for gross misconduct. There is no accountability within the Cayman governance model. Port, garbage collection, multiple ministries it’s the same nonsense and corruption. Time for the Governor to intervene to demonstrate leadership and set the new standards of accountability.
Cabinet ain’t an improvement.
Haha; well you know that ain’t gonna happen.
McKeeva running things now and no way Moses dare touch Richard Parchment.
P.S. Aldone carrying the title; Mc carrying the stick = Aldone & Moses do as Mc say
Why you think China Harbour back in the race:).
In this mental asylum of an island we live on, do the guards know that they too are inmates?
Corruption>Accountability=The Caymanian way.
The public sector – where under-performance is the only performance and mis-management is mandatory. Is there any government department not a complete shambles?!
