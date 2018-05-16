Board gave port director second chance

(CNS): Despite finding that the litany of questionable actions by Port Director Clement Reid exposed by the auditor general did amount to gross misconduct, the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) Board gave him a second chance because of his long service with the authority, his willingness to try to put things right and a commitment to do a better job. The board sent a warning letter to Reid in February, which has now been published by PACI. It reveals that a decision was made to not fire him but to give him a month to resolve the problems he created and place him on a 12-month probation period.

The letter states that the board was “generally displeased” with the “sufficiently serious” misconduct exposed in a special report by the Office of the Auditor General that he could have been dismissed.

The members were particularly concerned about his failure to abide by the Public Authorities Law and Port Handbook when the director created several new jobs with inflated salaries, which they said had led to an unsustainable payroll.

Instead of firing him, the board ordered Reid to address the human resource problems and to deal with how wrecks would be handled in future, after claims in the OAG report that Reid had given an unclaimed boat to the wrong person.

The letter focuses heavily on these two issues and makes only passing references to the boat engine thefts, the excessive and allegedly unauthorised spending on the redecoration of the director’s office, and the permission given to a staff member to take 63 days paid leave in one year to assist then opposition leader McKeeva Bush. The letter required Reid to create new policies regarding these issues.

The board found Reid’s actions regarding recruitment alone justified firing him on the grounds of gross misconduct, but said they would not “adopt such a draconian course”, that the members would give him the “benefit of the doubt” and an “opportunity to make amends” by addressing the misconduct. The letter stated that if he was able to address the personnel issues within 30 days, which would have been the end of March, he could keep his job.

Indicating that it would not tolerate any repetition of mistakes, the board said that if there was any further misconduct over the next 12 months he would be sacked immediately. The board directors said there could be no repeat of the actions but he had a chance to address the problems he had created. They also imposed new reporting rules requiring Reid to submit reports to the board every two weeks rather than monthly.

In order to address the other issues, Reid was given a 45-day window to come up with the creation of a new budget schedule for any planned overseas travel — another deadline which has now passed. He was also directed to come up with policies to address issues such as disposing of authority assets and a procurement policy.

Aside from giving the director another chance to get things right himself, they also indicated that a sub-committee had been created by the board to help him come up with a plan to address the HR issues. The members of that committee are Richard Parchment, Ken Thompson and the ex-officio member, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford.

CNS has repeatedly contacted the board and the tourism ministry about the situation but no one is commenting on Reid’s future. It is also unclear if the director has met the requirements imposed on him to stay in his lucrative post.

