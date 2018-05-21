Police still searching for missing Brac diver

(CNS): Police are continuing the search on both land and at sea for Linvol Smith (54) after the Brac man failed to return from a scuba dive Friday. RCIPS, fire, customs and DOE officers, as well as the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) have spent the weekend looking for Smith, who told friends that he was heading out diving. The police report suggests that Smith was intending to dive by himself. Search divers were assisted by the Brac Scuba Shack, who provided the tanks and emergency equipment free of charge.

But thunderstorms and poor weather have hampered the search and the police have been unable to use the helicopter.

“We are using all available resources at the moment to find Mr. Smith, and thorough searches have been carried out today and yesterday despite very poor weather conditions,” said Brad Ebanks, Acting Superintendent of Specialist Operations, on Sunday. “The thoroughness of these searches would not be possible without the private boat owners, divers, snorkelers, dive shop owners and other private citizens who have responded to this emergency with us and our first responder colleagues.”

Smith was reported missing on Saturday when he didn’t show up to work. On Friday he was seen at home about midday when he spoke about going to the bay to dive. He left for the location driving a front-end loader with his dive gear. Police searched the vicinity of Scotts Dock after the report was filed and found some dive clothing where it is suspected that Smith went into the water. Work colleagues found the front-end loader he was driving not far away.

The search continued through Saturday and Sunday with the help of local residents as well as emergency personnel. “This search has been a community effort,” said Inspector Tahal, Area Commander for the Sister Islands.

Anyone with any information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station immediately at 948-0331.

