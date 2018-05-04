Police seek witnesses from red car in fatal smash case

(CNS): Police are calling on anyone who may have seen the fatal collision in North Side last Sunday (29 April) to get in touch with the traffic officers who are investigation the crash. In particular, they are interested in speaking with the occupants of a red vehicle that may have been overtaken by the Honda Fit Aria just before the crash, which that happened around 8pm close to the playing field in Old Man Bay. Police were unable to give a make or model but believe whoever was in that car may have seen the smash.

John Miller III (27) from George Town was killed in the collision after the vehicle crashed into a light pole. Police have still not confirmed whether or not Miller was the driver. Two other men who were also in the Honda at the time remain survived, and despite one of them sustaining serious injuries, they have both been released from hospital.

The people in the red car and any other witnesses are asked to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 with any information they may have, or to contact traffic investigator PC Devon O’Connor at Devon.O’[email protected].

Category: Local News, Police