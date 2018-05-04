Police seek help to find missing girl

(CNS): Police are asking the public to help find a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing after she failed to attend school today. Anna Scott was last seen on Friday morning around 7:30am before she left for school. But the teenager never arrived for class. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white tank top, with black pants or jeans and black shoes. She is about 5’5” and weighs about 185 lbs, and has curly black collar-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News