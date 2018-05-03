Police record 40+ burglaries on new crime map
(CNS): The RCIPS is now revealing details of burglaries on a monthly basis after adding a pin map, yesterday to its new website. There were 43 reported burglaries in April across all of the districts, with more than half happening in George Town, where 23 break-ins occurred, and there were 12 in Bodden Town, which remains the second-worst hit area for residential burglaries. Police said they arrested a 27-year-old woman from the district and a 30-year-old George Town man yesterday for one of those burglaries, where an undisclosed quantity of jewellery and personal items were taken.
The police are now planning on publishing the pin map on a monthly basis, recording all of the burglaries in each of the districts. Burglary has been selected for this close scrutiny as it remains the most pervasive local crime that impacts the most people and is causing the most concern for the community. The map shows the public the actual location of where break-ins happened and highlights crime hot-spots.
It also gives a picture of hard-hit areas in the districts and shows clusters of crime, such as the flurry of burglaries in the Snug Harbour neighbourhood last month, which is detailed on this first map.
As the RCIPS works on opening channels of communication and telling the community more about the crime, the work they do and the results they are having, this type of pin map converts burglary statistics into a meaningful image of burglary. It helps both the community and the police better understand trends of crime and what might be fuelling the negative trends and how they can be reversed.
See the new RCIPS website here
Find the map in the crime statistics section
This facility has existed in the UK for a number of years, you just enter your postcode and a detailed map of the area with all streets named, shows the location of every individual crime, including a description of the crime.
Nice stats on the website. Took a peak at the Traffic Stats 2017 while I was at it.
Amazing how enforcement stats such as speeding and Failing to Wear Seat Belts have apparently seen a significant drop from 2016. Amazing low abiding people we had in 2017.
…Yet those stats which cannot be hidden (or “not enforced) such as Traffic Collisions have more than doubled.
Best thing since bun and cheese!
Unfortunately, I personally know of two burglaries in North Side that happened in April and are not on the map. They were both reported the same day and occurred at the houses on either side of my own house in Cayman Kai. I wish the police all the best, but it is discouraging to personally know of twice as many burglaries than they show on the map in my district.
Can they color code the solved cases?
