Police on lookout for car burglar
(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a suspect after three cars were broken into sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday of last week in Prospect. In each case windows were smashed and the culprit made off with personal items such as bank cards and documents. Officers believe the thefts, which all happened in and around Victory Avenue, are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website here.
Tips can also be given to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or here.
Lol – like there’s only one car burglar. You can’t leave anything in an unlocked car in Cayman and expect it to be there a few hours later – doesn’t have to be nighttime either!
I’m sorry those people that left their bank cards in the car, VISIBLE!! were asking to be robbed. They should also be arrested for aggravated stupidity.
You mean that some people haven’t learned not to leave valuable items in their cars, and they should leave the car window open and rigged to prevent the window from being broken , and thief taken care of and save the Police work and time .
