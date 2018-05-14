Police on lookout for car burglar

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a suspect after three cars were broken into sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday of last week in Prospect. In each case windows were smashed and the culprit made off with personal items such as bank cards and documents. Officers believe the thefts, which all happened in and around Victory Avenue, are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website here.

Tips can also be given to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or here.

