Police name visitors who died in local waters

(CNS): Police have now confirmed the identities of the latest two visitors from the United States to lose their lives in Cayman waters. Peter Stuart Schilke (57) from Connecticut died following a snorkelling trip off the East End coast on Saturday, 19 May. And Walter Franklin Steele (83) from North Carolina died after being found unconscious while snorkelling at Stingray City on Tuesday, 15 May. The men bring the death toll for visitors in local waters this year to seven.

Police also formally ended their search for a missing Brac free diver Linvol Smith, who is presumed lost.

