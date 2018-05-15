Police detain 92-year-old woman after raid

(CNS): Police have confirmed that the woman arrested last week during a gun bust in George Town was 92 years old. A spokesperson for the RCIPS said she was taken to the detention centre for just a brief period and questioned in accordance with procedure after any illegal firearm is discovered at a residence. The woman was bailed as soon as possible. A 54-year-old man was also arrested during the raid on Friday, 11 May, at the house where police shot a pit bull, which officers said they feared was going to attack them. The man was also bailed sometime later.

Since the raid, police have released pictures of the loaded handgun and ammunition that were seized during the raid. Two spear-guns were also seized.

The case relating to the gun remains under investigation while the Office of the Ombudsman has been informed about the dog, which was wounded when it was shot by the officer and had to be put down later by a vet.

