Police charge more burglary suspects

(CNS): Efforts by the RCIPS to deal with the pressing issue of burglaries appear to be bearing fruit after another two suspects were charged Monday in connection with two different burglaries in Prospect and along Seven Mile Beach. A 35-year-old man from George Town who was arrested last week has been charged in connection with a burglary that happened in March at a home in Prospect, where cash and other personal items were taken.

Police have also now charged a 20-year-old man from Bodden Town with attempted burglary and criminal trespass after he was reportedly caught red-handed trying to break into a bar on Seven Mile Beach.

Both men were scheduled to appear in summary court Monday.

Category: Local News