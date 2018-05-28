Pedestrian critical after being run down
(CNS): A male pedestrian who was reportedly struck by a white vehicle on Shamrock Road this morning is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The collision happened in Lower Valley close to the junction of Trumbach Drive, police said. The eastbound lane was blocked following the incident but has since re-opened. Police said more information about the incident would be released shortly.
