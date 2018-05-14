Pastor denies forgery charges

(CNS): A pastor from the Bethel Refuge Apostolic Church pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of forgery in relation to allegations that he presented false documents relating to the religious establishment and its incorporation some five years ago. Christopher Murray (42) denied the charges when they were read to him, before he was bailed until trial set for December. No other details relating to the case were revealed.

The church was recently refused planning permission to build a new $1 million, 400-seat house of worship in Savannah. It is not clear if the allegations are connected.

