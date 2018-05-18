Over 100 people dead after plane crash in Cuba

(CNS): Over one hundred people are believed to have been killed when a Boeing 737 airliner crashed near Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, according to reports from the state media. The plane came down around noon Friday not far from the airport. The aircraft, which was said to be around 30 years old and had been leased by the national airline Cubana de Aviacion from Mexico, crashed just after take-off. It was destined for Holguin city in the east.

It is still not clear exactly how many passengers were on board but some news media reported at least 105 people were on the plane, including nine crew members. Three people are said to be alive but in critical condition.

