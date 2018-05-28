Opposition calls for UK media campaign
(CNS): The opposition is urging the government to engage in a targeted media campaign in the UK to tell the Cayman Islands’ story and engage the people there in influencing their representatives. Chris Saunders, the opposition spokesperson, said government should begin a sustained public information initiative designed to reach the mainstream media and NGOs and other special interest groups in the UK. “It is important that we seek to engender broad understandings of all sides of this issue, especially among the British public, in order to equip them to influence their representatives,” he said.
The recent passage of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill in the UK mandates that the British Overseas Territories implement a public beneficial ownership register by the end of 2020. The opposition has committed to working with the government to resist the imposition and meet the constitutional and other challenges that it presents. Saunders is urging government to go further in its efforts to explain to the British public that Cayman is a well-regulated, cooperative jurisdiction and that a public register will place the jurisdiction at a distinct disadvantage.
“The Cayman Islands’ well-established reputation as a trail blazer in international standards is a story that is still not being widely enough known and extolled,” Saunders said in a statement on behalf of the opposition and its plans to work with government on this issue.
“We are not fundamentally opposed to a public registry, although we have our doubts about its usefulness. Rather, we are concerned about the advantage that it would give our competitors at a time when no other country, including the UK Crown Dependencies, are required to institute a public registry,” he added.
Saunders noted that overseas territories minister Lord Ahmad said publicly in his presentation to the House of Lords that the BOTs’ provisions with regard to existing beneficial ownership registers surpass international standards.
He said government must pull together a joint public and private sector strategic planning group comprising the best minds to examine and explore all opportunities to maximize our advantage in the context of a public ownership register.
“Beyond those efforts, we join the government in seeking dialogue with the UK about constitutional change that would either eliminate the Order-in-Council powers or severely restrict their use and clearly defining when it can be employed,” Saunders said in the statement. “In line with this, we need to properly prepare our people for constitutional advancement as it is now clear that the UK voters will have a say in impacting the future relationship between the UK and the Cayman Islands… All Caymanians must begin thinking about and discussing our options here at home,” he said.
“We are not of the view that we should capitulate,” he stated, adding that the opposition supports the government’s position, as he implied that the “usual unproductive” politics had no place in matters of national importance, as he called on everyone to join forces to work together.
Lord Ahmad is expected in Cayman on Wednesday, when the issue will be at the top of the agenda. However, the premier has already made it clear that Cayman will not be doing any work towards implementing the public register and government has taken the position that it will fight any Order-in-Council that would impose the necessary legislation in the local courts.
“A day late and a dollah short”: Per the Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive, all of the EU must adopt a public “beneficial ownership” register, along these lines, by December 2019, regardless of Brexit. We are simply part of the undertow of that wave.
The UK’s Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill has already received the Queen’s royal ascent and is now Statue. BOTs should only take issue with the amendment concerning them, inserted at §51 on pages 43-44.
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2018/13/pdfs/ukpga_20180013_en.pdf
In that regard, per §51 (7), we should only be legally obliged to provide information broadly equivalent to the UK’s Persons of Significant Control Regime, in accordance with the provisions of Part 21A of the Companies Act 2006.
The PSC register identifies the individuals who ultimately own OR control more than 25% of a company’s shares (or more than 25% of an LLP’s assets), more than 25% of the company/LLP’s voting rights, or who otherwise exercise control over the company or LLP and its management.
Given that the individual or individuals who control a company are often very different from those listed on the register of members, the PSC register does not necessarily conform or equate to a shareholder/membership register of Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs). Nominees can still front for UBOs in the UK. Trusts are exempt. Plenty of serious FATF flaws in the PSC regime which Global Witness are now pointing out in hindsight. By contrast, our proposed UBO Register, for launch this summer, would already have been much more honest and reliable disclosure than anything in the UK’s PSC realm, or anything offered by their competitor EU members.
I understand the theory here but it is very highly unlikely to have any practical effect as most voters in the UK could care less about our plight. Better to spend that money locally on legal representation to challenge this…and any other number of needed local infrastructure / education needs.
From what I have seen, heard and read, it appears that Saunders is spending a lot of time supporting the Government but not providing a critical eye to what they are doing or not doing. I understand that all need to be united on this issue, but there is more than one way to solve the problem and the Opposition needs to spend a bit more time presenting alternative views and solutions instead of supporting the Governments plan which seems lacking. Challenging this in court wont work, neither will a costly PR push at this late stage, the horse left the stable long time ago and he isn’t coming back. Think harder Chris, that’s what Opposition are expected to do, dont be so quick to jump on the Government bandwagon, it may be hitched to a donkey or mule and right now we need a Stallion.
It will be waste of time as most people in UK believe Cayman is tax heaven which it is wrong. We are not Tax Heaven as we only offer very low tax in cayman and we are one of the best to cooperation with international governments.
XXXXing in the wind. XXXXing in the wind.
how about giving your civil servants a raise that is more realistic along the lines of cost of living???😐
How about a co-pay on health insurance first?
How about doing some work first?
The hundreds of millions in exempt company and related permit revenues are what are used to pay for your non-accountable 9-5 jobs, whatever those are.
Education reform > UK propaganda campaign
Education reform > cruise berth
Education reform > pretty much anything else cig or opposition wants to spend money on.
Get your heads out of your asses and make the education of future generations a priority instead of finding creative ways to waste time and money.
The best PR step would be to get going on those public registers, bobo.
The UK’s PSC Regime offers a public register of controlling nominee bullshit, whereas our agreed Controlled-Access Register offers access to the truth (the actual controlling UBOs). Can you guess which of those lists is more transparent in regards to the FATF’s global PCMLATF initiatives? Maybe we just back it up a notch, and propose to do the same, and Global Witness and ICIJ will have another public list of Nominee BS to scour through…bon appétit.
Completely agree. We make no effort to win over the average person and Cayman continues to be a punchline for corruption in the UK etc.
Nothing is more important to the U.K.
people and it’s politicians than Brexit at this time. They don’t give a shit or couldn’t care less about what’s happening here in the Caribbean, other than wanting to come here and drink Rum, enjoy the Sea, Sand, Sun and have Fun.
Spending money in the UK
media will be a waste of local funds, which should be used to fight the matter in our local courts or in the European Court of Justice. (Same as we did before and won)
Hear Hear
Using funds for a sunny island (no matter how legit and better finance laws than UK) will certainly fall flat or completely backfire!!!
You are going to “poke” a Brexit-torn UK which already has voted against foreigners to embrace their little tax island? No way.
This is another marketing buddy in politics pushing local politicians for contract work,nothing more. (I’m still sad we gave away the Cayman Airways magazine to USA printer pals?) I only see a buddy brown bag poorly thought-out marketing spend Christopher….
We don’t need a media campaign. We have elected officials that we PAY to lobby on our behalf so start making phone calls and emails dear elected officials. We expect to see your contact lists and please show your work (teacher.)
Do you even know what the ECJ does?
Media campaign mann you cant make this s#@% up! Yes spend our money on futility and give some connected to our politicos media group loads of Dosh we don’t have. Really Saunders is that the best you can come up with.
Don’t waste the money. Tax havens which help the rich and corrupt keep their wealth from taxation so the poor pay more and suffer are not top of the pity list.
We need to hire (a decade belatedly) professional political lobbyist firms to deliver some points to UK lawmakers (not necessarily the media, or private citizens whose minds are closed and already decided).
1. The Tax Neutral Universe is Large and Competitive: there are close to 100 “offshore financial centers” globally. Some of the BOTs play a vital leadership role in that world. Applying disproportionate disclosure requirements to a handful of already willing, tax and legally compliant British Overseas Territories, is not fair, and does not improve the long term outlook for transparency.
2. Public Registry won’t achieve desired result: any contemporaneous bad actors in the system (if they exist at all) would simply have two years to re-domicile their affairs in advance of any proposed public registry. We ALL want to catch these people, not propel them deeper into the woodwork. Let’s work on the definitions of “legal disclosure” to help law enforcement find and punish those that might abuse the system.
3. Violation of UN Rights: See Article 12 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Alongside their countrymen, many BOTC, and commonwealth soldiers sacrificed their lives upon the alter of freedom to enshrine these fundamental rights. History should read that the UK upheld these fundamental rights, rather than repealing them disproportionately, and without balanced advice, or with consultation – simply for political expedience.
4. Unintended Consequences: offshore companies contribute about 50% of GDP for 500,000 BOT residents. Compromising the financial self-sufficiency of these territories carries serious responsibilities. It will likely lead to an unprecedented social security burden that UK voters will universally resent.
These guys just love pissing money away.
More hot air blowing in direct from Kingston.
We need to be represented by Tim Ridley and Tony Travers. Both excellent highly intelligent and experienced advocates for our cause.
A media campaign in the UK would be a waste of money, most voters view the tax havens as a haven for tax dodgers and have little sympathy with their Governments, and in any event are far more concerned with Brexit as that will affect all of them.
“Say it like it is”: That is why we need it — to change those very perceptions — it is not easy, but it is worth a try to find ways of communicating the truth about financial centres such as the Cayman Islands.
The mainstream media has done a good job of distorting our image among voters — and much of that is because they are simply biased and uninformed — that is why voters have those ended up with those unfounded perceptions.
Rome was not built in a day — while it may not change much for this particular initiative, there will be others, believe me.
In any event, the perceptions about the Cayman Islands’ financial services industry matter — because it reflects on the Cayman Islands’ reputation — and that means the perceptions about you and me.
“most voters view” – This would be the purpose of the campaign; to change general views to show we aren’t big bad bankers. If you change the impressions of the voters, the leaders are less likely campaign for it as it wouldn’t generate as much support in their voter base.
in other words, spend a ton of money on lobyist’s in order to attempt to change the uk government present line of thinking? sorry cayman, you dont have that kind of money!!😕
Lobbyists are persons who target legislators — the article spoke to informing voters so that they can influence their representatives. Read it again.
Too late Bono.
