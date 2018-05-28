Opposition calls for UK media campaign

(CNS): The opposition is urging the government to engage in a targeted media campaign in the UK to tell the Cayman Islands’ story and engage the people there in influencing their representatives. Chris Saunders, the opposition spokesperson, said government should begin a sustained public information initiative designed to reach the mainstream media and NGOs and other special interest groups in the UK. “It is important that we seek to engender broad understandings of all sides of this issue, especially among the British public, in order to equip them to influence their representatives,” he said.

The recent passage of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill in the UK mandates that the British Overseas Territories implement a public beneficial ownership register by the end of 2020. The opposition has committed to working with the government to resist the imposition and meet the constitutional and other challenges that it presents. Saunders is urging government to go further in its efforts to explain to the British public that Cayman is a well-regulated, cooperative jurisdiction and that a public register will place the jurisdiction at a distinct disadvantage.

“The Cayman Islands’ well-established reputation as a trail blazer in international standards is a story that is still not being widely enough known and extolled,” Saunders said in a statement on behalf of the opposition and its plans to work with government on this issue.

“We are not fundamentally opposed to a public registry, although we have our doubts about its usefulness. Rather, we are concerned about the advantage that it would give our competitors at a time when no other country, including the UK Crown Dependencies, are required to institute a public registry,” he added.

Saunders noted that overseas territories minister Lord Ahmad said publicly in his presentation to the House of Lords that the BOTs’ provisions with regard to existing beneficial ownership registers surpass international standards.

He said government must pull together a joint public and private sector strategic planning group comprising the best minds to examine and explore all opportunities to maximize our advantage in the context of a public ownership register.

“Beyond those efforts, we join the government in seeking dialogue with the UK about constitutional change that would either eliminate the Order-in-Council powers or severely restrict their use and clearly defining when it can be employed,” Saunders said in the statement. “In line with this, we need to properly prepare our people for constitutional advancement as it is now clear that the UK voters will have a say in impacting the future relationship between the UK and the Cayman Islands… All Caymanians must begin thinking about and discussing our options here at home,” he said.

“We are not of the view that we should capitulate,” he stated, adding that the opposition supports the government’s position, as he implied that the “usual unproductive” politics had no place in matters of national importance, as he called on everyone to join forces to work together.

Lord Ahmad is expected in Cayman on Wednesday, when the issue will be at the top of the agenda. However, the premier has already made it clear that Cayman will not be doing any work towards implementing the public register and government has taken the position that it will fight any Order-in-Council that would impose the necessary legislation in the local courts.

