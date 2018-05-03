Operation Tempura spin-offs ran up AG’s lawyer bill

(CNS): Acting Solicitor General Reshma Sharma from the Portfolio of Legal Affairs told the Public Accounts Committee Thursday that spin-off litigation from the fall-out of Operation Tempura, a corruption probe into the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, accounted for a significant amount of spending by the Attorney General’s Chambers on outside lawyers’ fees. Appearing before PAC to give evidence on legal affairs’ role in pushing up the spending on consultants, as reported by the auditor general, Sharma pointed to the civil suits coming out of the controversial police corruption probe for running up the legal bill.

PAC is currently examining the findings of a report published in March by the Office of the Auditor General about government’s spending on consultants and temporary staff. The report revealed that more than CI$38.5 million was spent on contracting outside people between June 2012 and June 2017, and around $8.3 million was spent on legal services.

Legal affairs was not responsible for spending all of that, as PAC heard that ministries were contracting their own lawyers as well, but Sharma said that the portfolio had spent around CI$2.7 million during the five-year period and the bulk of that was spent on retaining outside counsel for the civil cases relating to Tempura.

“A significant volume of litigation arose out of Tempura with inter-related cases,” she said, adding that it was an exceptional period of time regarding the litigation that the investigation spawned.

Among the known legal battles that arose was a law suit filed by former police commissioner Stuart Kernohan, who was sacked in the fall-out from the discredited probe and eventually settled with government for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. A number of cases surrounding the senior investigating officer for Tempura, Martin Bridger, including legal challenges initiated by former police commissioner David Baines, also pushed up the spending.

The solicitor general was also asked about the lack of written justification by legal affairs when it came to contracting outside staff, as concerns were raised about the obvious irony that the Attorney General’s Chambers were not complying with the new procurement law.

Sharma explained to PAC about the challenges of doing outside business cases and full open competitive procurement for specialist lawyers or legal opinions that might be needed quickly. She said the department tended to work with people they had worked with before or had experience. However, she said that by the end of this quarter the AG’s chambers would have some formal mechanism in place to ensure that there was written justification to support the need for retaining outside counsel in complex cases.

She also explained why a large amount of money had gone to local lawyers HSM Chambers, which Chris Saunders pointed out was one of the firms leading the charge to sue government over immigration decisions.

The solicitor general explained that the work was also for Tempura. She said a member of the AG’s chambers who had worked on the probe left the department to go and work for HSM while the cases were ongoing. As a result a lot of the work went with him because it was better value in the end to keep him on the case than try to start over with a new lawyer, Sharma said.

But with most of the Tempura issues now settled and because that particular lawyer had also left HSM, there would not, in future, be such a large amount of public cash going to that firm.

Asked by the PAC about the overall total spend on the whole Tempura investigation, including the civil cases, Sharma said she could not say, but she had read it was in excess of $10 million.

Government has never given the full figure the Operation Tempura cost the Cayman Islands, as several law suits relating to it have been settled behind close doors. A $10 million estimate was arrived at after the former auditor general, Dan Dougay, estimated that around $7 million had been spent by the middle of 2009.

However, the court cases continued well after that date and some of the legal wrangling has still not been completely resolved. As a result, there have been estimates that the entire cost to the public purse could be closer to$20 million, though no further audit has ever been attempted.

