One driver causes five-car pile-up

(CNS): One person ended up in hospital with minor injuries Wednesday afternoon after a single driver caused a five-car pile-up close to the Savannah Primary School on Shamrock Road. The collision, which blocked the eastbound lane for more than an hour, was caused by a white Nissan Caravan crashing into a red Chevrolet Cruze, which had stopped at the end of a line of vehicles after a burgundy Mitsubishi Pajero at the head of the line of traffic had slowed down in order to make a turn.

As a result, there was a chain crash, with each car being shunted into the one in front, including a grey Honda Civic and black Toyota Mark X, which were in the middle. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and treated while the occupants of the other vehicles declined medical attention.

Officers called to the scene of the collision were forced to direct traffic until the cars could be cleared and the roadway was reopened.

