MLA welcomes bank action two years after PMM

(CNS): Two years after his private member’s motion was passed in the Legislative Assembly calling for an electronic clearing partnership among the local retail banks, the bankers association revealed recently that Cayman’s six retail banks have finally managed to launch an Automated Clearing House. Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo (Newlands) welcomed the news, which will see cheques from other banks cleared in hours rather than days and pave the way for more electronic banking services.

“I am extremely pleased that my motion and the subsequent unanimous support of my colleagues in the Legislative Assembly encouraged the banks to get this done,” Suckoo said at the weekend. Noting that the solution had been talked about with little progress for over 15 years, he said, “The potential benefits to our local economy, businesses and individuals — and to our global competitiveness — are tremendous, and I am glad to see the system is now being introduced.”

During the parliamentary debate a the time Suckoo warned that Cayman’s high street banks could be benefiting from the “float” created by holding customers’ funds in suspense for such long periods. He suggested that potentially the bankers were making short investments with their customers’ money and earning interest for themselves.

The introduction of this clearing house should pave the way for transactions between merchants and customers without depending on third-party gateways located overseas. Suckoo had argued at the time that a local clearing house was a necessary ingredient in the development of more robust and creative e-commerce solutions.

Suckoo also said that he hopes the banks will not see this development as an opportunity to introduce new or increased fees. He said the technology employed in the ACH process will reduce their operating costs and increase efficiency.

“We have to ensure that businesses benefit and embrace the technology, and the way to do that is for the banks to absorb the cost of the clearing house without passing it on to their customers,” Suckoo said. “This will attract new customers and increase the number of transactions among them, resulting in increased business for the banks. I see no need to introduce or increase fees.”

On its website, the Cayman Islands Bankers Association said the ACH is jointly owned by six class A retail banks: Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited, Cayman National Bank Ltd., CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (Cayman) Limited, Fidelity Bank (Cayman) Limited, RBC Royal Bank (Cayman) Limited and Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Limited.

“The CIACH is designed to clear and settle electronic transactions and provide a secure, cost-efficient exchange and settlement mechanism for domestic payments in KYD and USD currencies that adheres to international standards,” the CIBA stated.

The group of local retail banks worked with Aperta Active Clearing System to deliver the new mechanism along with the Prism Services (Cayman) Ltd, a company created to implement the project with the banks. The old system of manually clearing cheques through banks swapping files has been replaced with a common system using international-standard secure file transfer protocol, allowing participants to monitor real time net settlement and collateral positions via a secure portal, Aperta explained in a press release.

This means a wide range of payments are now in place for clients to use. “Initial major benefits are likely to result in corporate clients automating bulk payments, such as salaries, and business-to-business payments. However, individual regular payments, such as those for utilities, mobile phone, and so on, will undoubtedly follow,” Aperta added.

