Mixed record for Unity government one year in

(CNS) Take the survey below: It is twelve months to the day since the Cayman Islands woke up to a general election result that gave no single party a majority to take the reins of power. After a week of horsetrading, deals, counter-deals and a dose of double-crossing here and there, a coalition began to take shape which eventually emerged as the so-called Government of National Unity. But how unified it really is and what it has achieved in the national good over the first twelve months in office is open to debate.

There have been no massive policy developments throughout the last year, and despite promises for a whole slew of changes, from tightening up on immigration to watering down the National Conservation Law, the first twelve months have been a mixed bag when it comes to success or failure for the Progressive-dominated alliance.

At present, the government is facing a number of very specific challenges to the Cayman Islands’ financial services sector, which have drawn considerable attention over the last few months. But other challenges, such as continuing concerns about crime, people struggling to stay in their homes and a steady drumbeat of administrative scandals, as well as the continued specter of local unemployment as the number of work permits continues to grow, have all served to undermine the administration.

While public finances have remained solid and the tourism sector has continued to reap the benefits of diversions from competing destinations due to last year’s hurricanes as well as successful marketing campaigns, the Unity government does not yet have a great deal to brag about.

As a result of the coalition deal, the government is made up of both seasoned and novice MLAs, but the new faces on the government benches have failed so far to make much of a mark on the political landscape. Over on the opposition benches, their one and only novice MLA, Chris Saunders, is making more of an impact, given his role on the Public Accounts Committee and his willingness to step into debates.

First time MLA Kenneth Brian, who remains the only independent member of the Legislative Assembly sitting on neither the government or the opposition benches, has also done his best in more challenging circumstances to represent his constituents and champion the need to address the emerging homeless crisis in Cayman.

In a short statement on his first year in office, Bryan said he has had the chance to get a grasp of the parliamentary process and the best way to represent George Town Central.

“I have officially gotten my feet wet in the life of a politician. Although I am not in the place I hoped I would be in respect to government, the place where I can better serve you, I am learning quickly ways in which to best represent you within the limited power available to me,” he told his constituents.

“Now that most of the kinks and crinkles of being a newbie politician are behind me, I know there will be much stronger representation on your behalf from me over the next three years,” he added, as he committed to advocating for the unemployed, pushing to diversify the economy and supporting more community-related initiatives.

