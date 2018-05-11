Ministry silent over bio-waste dumping

(CNS): The health ministry is again remaining silent in the face of yet another major problem regarding waste management. Just over a week after the deputy governor apologised on behalf of the ministry for garbage collection failings, revelations that a broken incinerator on Cayman Brac has led to untreated bio-medical waste from Faith Hospital being dumped openly on the Brac landfill has been met with silence. But Ezzard Miller, who leads the opposition and is its spokesperson on health issues, said he was appalled that this was happening.

The independent member for North Side said he was “outraged”. He said there were no possible excuses or plausible reasons why the incinerator has been down for almost a month and that it should have been fixed within two days, given the far-reaching consequences of not properly dealing with hospital waste. He pointed to the obvious dangers and public health risk when it comes to bio-medical waste being dumped in an open place when it may contain needles and other potentially contagious waste.

Miller said this was yet another example of the continuing incompetence being shown by the health ministry that appears to be plagued by continuing problems. He asked how much longer the chief officer could survive given the mounting scandals at the ministry.

Following reports in the Cayman Compass last week that a reporter on their team had seen and photographed the waste being dumped, CNS contacted the minister for health and health ministry management for comment, but after several days officials have still not responded to what is a clear and obvious public interest issue.

As in the case of past scandals, including the continued mystery surrounding the absence of DEH Director Roydell Carter, who has now been on some form of enforced but unexplained paid leave for some six months, the ministry and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour consistently fail to respond to questions and answer to the people who fund their operations.

The Department of Environmental Health had reportedly told the Compass reporter that a trench had been dug for the waste while the incinerator was down, but it appears that the waste was still being dumped randomly.

Category: environmental health, Health