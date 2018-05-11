Ministry silent over bio-waste dumping
(CNS): The health ministry is again remaining silent in the face of yet another major problem regarding waste management. Just over a week after the deputy governor apologised on behalf of the ministry for garbage collection failings, revelations that a broken incinerator on Cayman Brac has led to untreated bio-medical waste from Faith Hospital being dumped openly on the Brac landfill has been met with silence. But Ezzard Miller, who leads the opposition and is its spokesperson on health issues, said he was appalled that this was happening.
The independent member for North Side said he was “outraged”. He said there were no possible excuses or plausible reasons why the incinerator has been down for almost a month and that it should have been fixed within two days, given the far-reaching consequences of not properly dealing with hospital waste. He pointed to the obvious dangers and public health risk when it comes to bio-medical waste being dumped in an open place when it may contain needles and other potentially contagious waste.
Miller said this was yet another example of the continuing incompetence being shown by the health ministry that appears to be plagued by continuing problems. He asked how much longer the chief officer could survive given the mounting scandals at the ministry.
Following reports in the Cayman Compass last week that a reporter on their team had seen and photographed the waste being dumped, CNS contacted the minister for health and health ministry management for comment, but after several days officials have still not responded to what is a clear and obvious public interest issue.
As in the case of past scandals, including the continued mystery surrounding the absence of DEH Director Roydell Carter, who has now been on some form of enforced but unexplained paid leave for some six months, the ministry and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour consistently fail to respond to questions and answer to the people who fund their operations.
The Department of Environmental Health had reportedly told the Compass reporter that a trench had been dug for the waste while the incinerator was down, but it appears that the waste was still being dumped randomly.
Seems like corruption is at an all time high and accountability is at an all time low in government! This unity government is rotten to the core!!
They are all incompetent, not just this government but the last as well and nobody at the ministries is accountable for their actions…jobs for life, irrespective of how stupid, corrupt or nepotistic the individual actually is…the situation gets worse daily and those in government refuse to do anything about this shambolic situation, Ezzard is just as stupid as the DEH ..its one thing bellyaching about absolutely everything but he does nothing to get things rectified or people fired because they are all his friends or supporters!
Its about time someone showed them what professionalism actually is and stopped them behaving as if they were still at kindergarten
Yes, it’s just SICK!
Most of the corruption started decades ago but over time its become the norm.
Drain the entire swamp, drop the Port Project, and put the money into other new more viable infrastructure. That includes a new multi-storey prison we’ll very soon fill up.
Independence LMFAO!!! Great joke from all you short sighted morons!
another bad day at the office for jon-jon…..
caymanians elect these people so they deserve what they get…. i just feel sorry for 50% of the population with no representation who have to suffer this incompetence on a daily basis…..
When you look at who was elected and who wasnt I say we getting just what we deserve. Some people never learn
All this “I know your people” and “you are my friend so I going to vote for you even though you’re an idiot” has got to stop. I say officials should have 2 maybe 3 terms maximum then be unable to be elected in again for the same amount of time. Perhaps and just perhaps things might improve with fresh blood in.
9:45 am , and Caymanians appoint these ministers too .
No sympathy for that 50%, not sorry that I’m not sorry. If you don’t like it, leave.
Would someone just go to Roydell Carter’s house and see if he’s home and ask why he hasn’t been to work this year? Or maybe better yet, put his face on a milk carton. How about it, CNS??
