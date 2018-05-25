Maths professor had tens of 1000s of child porn images

(CNS): Dr Pierre Michel Pavlov Rameau, a former lecturer at the University College of the Cayman Islands, was in possession of tens (possibly hundreds) of thousands of pornographic images when he was arrested last year, the court was told when he appeared at a sentencing hearing Thursday. The crown has charged the maths professor with a dozen counts, which relate to around 1,600 indecent images and videos, and he has pleaded guilty. But the charges only scratch the surface of the amount of indecent pictures of children, including some showing victims estimated to be as young as three years old, that the 49-year-old man could have had in his possession before he was caught.

The police seized laptops, several hard drives, flash drives and his phone during a search of his home and work station at the college, following a complaint about the professor soliciting pictures from a student last year.

After several months of searching and interrogating the devices which were capable of holding massive amounts of information it became clear it could take literally years to properly document what was a lifetime collection of child pornography.

Adopting a practical approach after cataloging around 5,000 images, many of which were illegal, prosecutors charged Rameau with sample offences. Explaining to the court the extent of the collection, which in some cases were extreme pornography of a very serious nature, the crown said Rameau belonged to around 30 social media groups that shared these types of images, giving him access to even more than he had already saved on his own devices.

As crown counsel set out the facts of the case, they pointed to Rameau’s attitude towards his offending. Despite evidence to the contrary, he had claimed he was not sexually aroused by the images and had tried to justify his possession of the explicit material. The crown’s lawyers told the court that Rameau was soliciting pictures from teenage girls online while claiming to be far younger than his real age of 49.

Given the lack of relevant precedent cases and authorities in Cayman for this crime, Justice Carlisle Greaves adjourned the case following the crown’s submissions in order for the attorneys to seek out examples of similar cases from other comparable jurisdictions. The judge said that given the nature and quantity of imagery involved, he wanted to give the case very serious consideration based on more information.

Rameau was remanded back in custody and the hearing was set to resume on 6 June, when his sentence is expected to be handed down.

