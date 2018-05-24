Masked rider charged with list of crimes

(CNS): A 26-year-old George Town man who was the heart of an island-wide ride last year, which police determined was an illegal event, is the first person to have been charged with any crimes in connection with it. The local man, who was wearing an orange face mask during the ‘Ride of the Century’, has been charged with seven largely traffic related offences and has been bailed to appear in court on 18 June.

The as yet unidentified rider is a facing charges of riding without insurance, using a motorcycle without a certificate of roadworthiness, using a vehicle required to be registered, dangerous driving (manner), failing to comply with a lawful signal given by a constable, reckless and negligent act, and riding without a helmet.

The motorcycle ride took place in November and saw hundreds of motorbike riders, although not all of them were on illegal bikes, ride across Grand Cayman, unnerving other road users and in some circumstances taunting and challenging the police officers who had tried to set up road blocks in an effort to curb the event. Dozens of the riders charged the road block, throwing bottles and steering towards officers, as the RCIPS attempted to stop the unsanctioned ride.

At the time senior police said it was “pure luck that someone was not killed”, when the gang of bikers took to the roads, pulling stunts and wheelies, blocking traffic, driving on the wrong side of the road and causing mayhem for many hours before police caught up with them.

Category: Courts, Crime