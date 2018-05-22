Man followed and beaten by robbers

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for a gang of robbers who beat up a victim, inflicting a head wound, and stole personal items after following him home from a bar in the early hours of Monday morning. The RCIPS said they received a report around 12:30am on 21 May about a robbery on Prospect Point Road in George Town. The man had just arrived in the area when another car with four people inside pulled up after him. He was approached by two men from the car, then beaten and robbed before they fled. There were also two women inside the robbers’ car at the time.

The man believed the robbers were the same people that he had been speaking with at a bar on Crewe Road before the incident and that they followed him after he left the unspecified bar — which was either Mango Tree or Country & Western. After the robbery the man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, including stitches to his head, before he was released.

Police said the victim described one of the women as being in her 40’s, about 5’4”, with a stocky build and short brown hair. The other was described as being in her early 20’s, 5’6”, with a stocky build and short curly hair, wearing dark blue shorts and top. One of the men was said to be in his 20’s, about 6’1” with a muscular build, dark skin, and hair trimmed at the sides. He was wearing a blue hoodie and jeans. The other man was around the same age but about 5’2”, with a slim build, dark skin and hair trimmed at the sides.

The matter is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

