Man attacked by gang at West Bay Public Beach
(CNS): A Royal Cayman Islands Police Service investigation has been opened into a violent assault Wednesday evening by four men at the West Bay Public Beach. Police said that they received a report that a man had been at the beach at about 6:30pm on 2 May when he was approached by four men, who threatened and then attacked him. The man fell to the ground and was hit with sticks and a rock before his attackers fled the scene. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, including a broken arm.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any relevant information to contact the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.
Not long before Cayman joins the shithole list.
Frigging losers wouldn’t be so brave 1 on 1!
Why is it that there is no presence of the RCIPS at PUBLIC beaches? Do we really need to tell them what to do? First there was no traffic department, but after the public complained they reinstated the department. Now all they do is give out speeding tickets while the multitude of other traffic law infringements go without enforcement. Not saying that giving out speeding tickets is bad, but you need to enforce the law across the board. If you ask me the RCIPS seems to be more focused on bringing in revenue with tickets than actually trying to police the community, while building relationships and make a safer and more desirable island for it’s inhabitants.
I’m sure they are all angels in their mothers eyes who never did anything wrong and it’s a system that holds them down that made them do it. It’s this crap that needs to stop among many other things. When did walking on the beach become so dangerous?? Hopefully it wasn’t a tourist, we don’t need this type of negative publicity.
if we ever catch the bastards, can we please find out if any are deportable and if so, make sure they leave forever after any prison term.
Paradise lost.
Welcome to the World Famous Seven Mile Beach, watch out for gangs.
and thiefs 🙁
Sounds more like he was jumped by rivals who had something against him. Honestly you’re pretty safe here (aside from thieves which exist in every single corner of the Earth).
