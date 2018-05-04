Man attacked by gang at West Bay Public Beach

(CNS): A Royal Cayman Islands Police Service investigation has been opened into a violent assault Wednesday evening by four men at the West Bay Public Beach. Police said that they received a report that a man had been at the beach at about 6:30pm on 2 May when he was approached by four men, who threatened and then attacked him. The man fell to the ground and was hit with sticks and a rock before his attackers fled the scene. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, including a broken arm.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any relevant information to contact the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.

