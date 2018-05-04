Local man enters 11th hour plea in gun case

(CNS): Javier Howell (26) pleaded guilty Friday to possession of an unlicensed gun, ammunition and more than 120 grammes of cocaine just days before he was due to stand trial, having previously denied the allegations. Emily Patrick, who was also charged with possession of ammunition in the same case, was discharged by the court when the crown offered no evidence against her. The charges stem from a police raid at Lantern Point in October 2016. Howell and Patrick were arrested after a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and the drugs were found in their apartment.

Six live rounds of ammunition were also found in Howell’s car and a single bullet was found in the laundry basket containing Patrick’s clothes, leading to her arrest and subsequent charge.

The couple had originally pleaded not guilty to the accusations and were expected to stand trial next week, but by making an admission, Howell will still receive a discount on the mandatory ten-year minimum jail term for the possession of unlicensed firearms.

Following Howell’s change of plea and the crown’s decision to drop the charges against Patrick, she was released and a sentencing hearing was set for Howell, who remains in custody, for 17 May.

Category: Courts, Crime