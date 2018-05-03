K-9 Unit gets new four-legged recruit

(CNS): A two-year-old Dutch herder (or shepherd) called Athena has joined the RCIPS K-9 Unit. The specialist four-legged new recruit is trained to pursue, track and apprehend suspects, and to locate property that criminals may drop or try to dispose of when the dog is in hot pursuit. The police said she is also being trained to find drugs, firearms and cash in buildings and vehicles. Athena will be out on duty within the next two to three weeks, police said, once she and her handler, PC Laura Hicks, have completed their familiarisation and training.

Athena is one of three new dogs that will be joining the K-9 Unit over the next few weeks, with the other two dogs expected to arrive by early June.

Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who heads up the RCIPS specialist units, explained how important trained dogs are in the local crime fight.

“We are very excited about this new addition,” he said. “The K-9 Unit has proven to be a valuable resource for the RCIPS, and increasing the size of the unit means that we can conduct more proactive patrols and participate more readily in operations where K-9 assistance may be needed.”

Dog breed experts say that Dutch herders are intelligent and highly trainable, and are used as police dogs, search and rescue and general service animals in many jurisdictions. The dogs are closely related to German and Belgian shepherds but are known to be some of the healthiest and easiest to train.

