Jailed drunk driver released pending appeal

(CNS): A fireman from Cayman Brac who was jailed for 18 months last month following his conviction for dangerous driving and seriously injuring the driver he hit in the smash was bailed Monday pending an appeal against the sentence. Colburn Martin (26) was involved in a drunken head-on collision on the Sister Islands in the summer of 2016, in which a high school vice-principal was very badly injured.

Martin was charged with dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen in connection with the crash, which left the victim with a catalog of serious injuries, from which she is still recovering.

Despite pleas from his attorney at the time to suspend the sentence, as Martin had no previous convictions, Justice Michael Wood said the custody threshold was passed and ordered that he begin serving time immediately. While Martin had not previously been convicted of any offences, he was at the time of the collision on bail for an unrelated DUI allegation, though that was later dropped.

With Martin now scheduled to appear before the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal in the summer, Justice Carter, who heard the bail application, agreed to release Martin until that hearing on strict residency conditions, including a curfew, a $20,000 bond plus two additional sureties of $2,000, and ordered him not to consume any alcohol.

Category: Courts, Crime