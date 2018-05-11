Immigration says ‘sorry’ over FOI delays

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Department of Immigration said it is working hard to address the delays people are experiencing in responses to their freedom of information (FOI) requests. Retirements and staff shortages, among other issues, are behind the delays, according to officials from the department that still receives the most FOI requests of all government agencies. Ministry officials said they have come up with a plan “to mitigate the situation, by assigning two additional staff members from the ministry to the FOI team who have extensive knowledge of the protocols and processes”.

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith said that over the last 12 months the DOI has received 65 FOI requests and 52 have now been addressed. Of the 13 still to be finalised, only seven are currently overdue and the department is actively working to complete them to ensure openness, transparency and accountability under the law.

“Requests under the Freedom of Information Law are one of our competing priorities and we shall not settle for what is satisfactory but strive to raise the standards in which this is managed,” he said.

The delays were said to be due to recent staff shortages caused by illness, early retirement of key personnel and the time it takes to train the necessary staff, as well as a new FOI manager and records officers. The officials did not say if the number of suspended immigration officers who have cases before the court is also impacting the staffing problems at one of government’s busiest and most crucial departments.

As well as receiving the most requests, the immigration department is also dealing with requests that deal with personal data that has to be protected and so the process can be more complex than for other public authorities.

In order to tackle the problem, the expanded FOI team is now working closely with the Office of the Ombudsman on all of the outstanding requests to process them efficiently. Taking on the advice that the ombudsman recently gave to the ministry of finance, Wesley Howell, Chief Officer for the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration, offered an apology.

“I join the acting CIO in apologising for the FOI delays, and I am confident that the team we have assembled will soon get the DOI’s FOI team to the point where we are responding to FOI requests in a timely and high quality manner,” Howell said.

Category: Local News