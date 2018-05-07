Immigration rounds up suspects following tip-offs
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Department of Immigration (DOI) Enforcement Division arrested six people during the last two weeks of April following a number of operations, including spot-checks based on tip-offs. Official said that their work led them to check the immigration status of 49 people as they conducted operations looking for immigration infractions. Officials said they are using proactive patrols and operations to enforce the law and enhance public safety, border security and the integrity of the immigration system.
On 18 April DOI officers orchestrated 24 targeted spot-checks in the Eastern Avenue area of George Town of people suspected of holding permits of convenience. However, Acting Chief Immigration Officer Gary Wong said that every person questioned possessed valid authority and was found to be in compliance with the Immigration Law.
On 19 April spot-checks on 12 people were conducted in the South Sound and Walkers Road area of George Town. Two were arrested for suspicion of working outside of terms and conditions of a work permit.
Then on 25 April, 13 spot-checks were carried out in the Eastern Avenue area of George Town resulting in the arrest of two people on suspicion of holding permits of convenience. Another operation was conducted at a business based on allegations of people working without a permit, but no offence was detected by officers at the establishment.
The next day, 26 April, DOI enforcement and customs officers engaged in “a joint operation to effectively and safely conduct a search at a construction site in the South Sound area”. With the assistance of a customs dog, officers initiated a search for a person suspected of overstaying and burglary who is wanted by the RCIPS. He was also located and arrested on suspicion of various offences.
“The Enforcement Division will continue to pursue, arrest, and remove persons from the Islands where circumstances warrant,” Wong said. “We encourage compliance with the Immigration Law by both employees and employers, and welcome the continued support that we receive from the public in the provision of confidential tips. Our enforcement teams will continue to use a combination of patrols, targeted operations and act on information received from the public.”
Anyone with information about immigration-related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-Legalim (1-800-534-2546), or email [email protected].
First real enforcement of the immigration law since Mr Manderson left the department.
I can tell you because I work in immigration.
They need look at those men who have their own foreign women listed as domestic helpers. These men have kids with the women, live together, and still have permits for them. That falls under the ‘convenience section’. Check it out Immigration Dept.
What about all the permanent residents who have not paid their fees since getting it..Those are the ones they should be going after…collect some money or deport them..
Congratulations to All involved on this operation. We have too many overstayers, working outside their permits. Used to be employer’s redponsibility to report to Immigration and were involved in repatriation. If that changed time to curb on our illegal immigration problem. Kudos again.
Good stuff. Ramp it up. Check public transport, restaurants, construction sites particularly new start-ups, boat operations including the dive industry and the security firms. Thank you for seeking to enforce the law. Keep it clean. Keep it sharp and keep it focused.
“Immigration finally starts doing their job” would be a better headline.
Politicians finally let immigration start to do their job would be more accurate. Amazing what statistics showing a rise in Caymanian unemployment will do!
That bastard Trump could really learn a bit of empathy from Cayman when it comes to kicking out illegal immigrants. Oh… Wait…
Good job by immigration dept. Now if they only live up to their part of the immigration law for tentative PR and Status holders.
Good job – please keep it up.
Better check for letters of acknowledgment same time. Windrush a come!
About time they started doing again. The last time I knew that they did that was 1989 .
They handed out status in 2003. It was less hassle than arresting some of them.
89 is Just about right, when Mackeeva implemented the Labour Laws, which was to take care of his foreign workers. Before his laws, Caymanian businesses were sending home these workers when jobs were slow. The law was put there for them to complain to Immigration, and labour Board that the businesses fired them. This discouraged the businesses from sending them home..who was being dragged in court and was charged to pay servants pay or charge for unfair dismissal. This caused the businesses to let them remain on Island to freely hustle other work. This resulted in them staying here for the prescribed time to apply for residence. Mackeeva’s plans worked fine.
they’re out ta get me….they won’t catch me..
