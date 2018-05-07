Immigration rounds up suspects following tip-offs

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Department of Immigration (DOI) Enforcement Division arrested six people during the last two weeks of April following a number of operations, including spot-checks based on tip-offs. Official said that their work led them to check the immigration status of 49 people as they conducted operations looking for immigration infractions. Officials said they are using proactive patrols and operations to enforce the law and enhance public safety, border security and the integrity of the immigration system.

On 18 April DOI officers orchestrated 24 targeted spot-checks in the Eastern Avenue area of George Town of people suspected of holding permits of convenience. However, Acting Chief Immigration Officer Gary Wong said that every person questioned possessed valid authority and was found to be in compliance with the Immigration Law.

On 19 April spot-checks on 12 people were conducted in the South Sound and Walkers Road area of George Town. Two were arrested for suspicion of working outside of terms and conditions of a work permit.

Then on 25 April, 13 spot-checks were carried out in the Eastern Avenue area of George Town resulting in the arrest of two people on suspicion of holding permits of convenience. Another operation was conducted at a business based on allegations of people working without a permit, but no offence was detected by officers at the establishment.

The next day, 26 April, DOI enforcement and customs officers engaged in “a joint operation to effectively and safely conduct a search at a construction site in the South Sound area”. With the assistance of a customs dog, officers initiated a search for a person suspected of overstaying and burglary who is wanted by the RCIPS. He was also located and arrested on suspicion of various offences.

“The Enforcement Division will continue to pursue, arrest, and remove persons from the Islands where circumstances warrant,” Wong said. “We encourage compliance with the Immigration Law by both employees and employers, and welcome the continued support that we receive from the public in the provision of confidential tips. Our enforcement teams will continue to use a combination of patrols, targeted operations and act on information received from the public.”

Anyone with information about immigration-related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-Legalim (1-800-534-2546), or email [email protected].

Category: Crime, Immigration