Illegal bike thief suspect to be charged

(CNS): A George Town man is facing a list of new charges relating to the theft of an illegal off-road dirt bike, which had been seized by police, from the George Town Police Station yard last year. The 32-year-old man was originally arrested around six months ago in that case but he is now expected to be charged with attempted theft, criminal trespass, damage to property, driving without being qualified and driving without insurance. Already on remand for other related charges, police said they expected he would be formally charged ahead of a court appearance early next week.

Category: Crime, Police