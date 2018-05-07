Hundreds of charities still not registered

(CNS): With just a few months to go before the legal deadline for charities and non-profit organisations to register in accordance with the law, officials have revealed that hundreds of entities that fall under the legislation have not yet registered. As of 16 April, just 63 charities, churches, service clubs, associations and other non-profit groups had registered with the General Registry. But officials estimate there are more than 300 NPOs currently operating in the Cayman Islands.

“Since last July, Registry and the Ministry of Financial Services have hosted numerous workshops, appeared on multiple radio shows, and sent multiple direct mails to a contact list of more than 300 potential NPOs,” said General Registry Head of Compliance Paul Inniss.

“We strongly encourage persons to submit their applications for the NPO register by 15 June, so that Registry has time to process them before the legal registration deadline of 31 July 2018. With so many applications outstanding, we want to make sure that there’s no backlog,” he said.

Any non-profit, including churches to sports clubs, that fail to register could face hefty penalties, Inniss has warned. “For affected entities, registration is mandatory. Failure to register will result in a number of penalties,” he said, adding that the charities could face a $500 penalty fee for noncompliance, plus $10 for every day beyond 1 August 2018 that they fail to apply for registration, up to a maximum fine of $3,000.

They could also face the refusal of government funding in cases where it was previously given. Additional criminal sanctions may apply to entities continuing to operate past the deadline without registering.

Inniss also warned that companies which meet the NPO definition that are currently registered under section 80 of the Companies Law which miss the 31 July legal deadline will be struck off the Companies Register. The assets of those companies would be vested in the Crown, as per the Companies Law.

Organisations that meet the legal definition that register before the deadline will have their $300 application fee waived.

The Non-Profit Organisations Law, 2016 was passed to comply with the Financial Action Task Force recommendations to facilitate the investigation and enforcement of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing. The law also gives the public access to certain information about charities through the establishment of the register.

“The law will not only protect local residents from any potential bad actors but further align Cayman with global regulatory standards, which recognise that serious financial crimes, such as terrorist financing, can occur through NPOs,” Inniss explained.

Registration applications should be filed with General Registry by 15 June to allow for sufficient processing time. NPOs that have not yet registered can learn about their legal requirements and receive face-to-face assistance with completing their registrations.

General Registry will be hosting two-hour registration workshops every Tuesday and Thursday, from 5pm to 7pm, at its offices on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building. The workshops, which will be on an appointment basis, begin on Tuesday, 8 May, and are expected to last until Thursday, 28 June.

Applications can be completed and filed via the Cayman Business Portal (CBP), General Registry’s 24/7 online tool for local businesses. For more information on NPOs, email [email protected].

