PAC queries health insurance sector profits

(CNS): The private health insurance sector in the Cayman Islands made profits of well over CI$50 million in 2016 while many people here struggle to access insurance, can barely afford it or are inadequately covered, which was a key item on the Public Accounts Committee agenda Wednesday, when the health insurance commissioner appeared as a witness. Mervin Connolly said the insurance industry had generated that profit largely from supplementary policies, not standard health insurance contracts (SHIC), but he revealed that his commission has no power to regulate those contracts.

The topic was under discussion as the PAC examined CIMA’s 2016 report, which outlines some of the details of the sectors it regulates from a finance perspective.

Connolly, who heads up the Health Insurance Commission, explained that under the law the insurance companies can charge what they want for supplementary policies and the HIC had no control over what the benefits were, unlike the SHIC plan, where the rates and benefits are fixed in the law and regulated by his commission.

The sector’s increase in profits stems from a significant growth in premium rates, from some $4 million in 2011 to more than $51 million, which is due to the freedom they have regarding these additional policies. Connolly revealed that almost 80% of workers in the private sector who have health insurance cover have a supplementary policy of some kind.

It is understood that many are paying for it themselves because employers are only obligated to pay 50% of a basic SHIC plan.

As a result, PAC queried the lack of fair protection for the customers who are paying these heavy premiums in order to get adequate cover while insurance companies are “laughing all the way to the bank”, according to opposition MLA Chris Saunders.

The Bodden Town MLA said that he was uncomfortable seeing the “profits jumping… on the backs of the consumers”, and asked what could be done to address the issue.

“What is really happening with health care in this country… when we are made to believe it is supposedly not a profitable industry?” Saunders asked, pointing out that the public purse is paying for indigent cover as well as fueling the sector’s huge profits. “We can’t have these massive profits,” he added.

Connolly said it was disconcerting for the commission when it looks like things are trending towards significant profits for insurers. He said the nine approved firms have been increasing the premiums they collect year on year. But he explained that beyond the SHIC plan, the commission has no power because it is stated in law that employers and clients are free to go to approved insurer and buy whatever additional cover they want.

“We are confident we supervise and regulate the premiums collected for the SHIC contract,” he said, but more and more people are opting for supplemental plans to get better cover and “they are subjecting themselves” to rates that are unregulated, with premiums increasing annually.

The PAC chairman asked why HIC has not been advocating to regulate the supplementary health insurance plans. Connolly said that the old legislation did cover more plans but it was removed in a 2013 amendment. He said there does need to be some powers to monitor the rates but his department would require more resources to supervise that.

See proceedings of PAC on CIGTV below:

