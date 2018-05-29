GT man charged in Prospect robbery

(CNS): The police have now charged a 19-year-old man from George Town with robbery following the arrest of four people at the weekend in connection with a man who was beaten and robbed outside a residence in Prospect on Monday, 21 May. The defendant was expected in court Tuesday. According to an earlier release from the RCIPS, one of the four people arrested, a 19-year-old woman, had been released on bail but another 17-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman were still in custody, as of yesterday.

The group had been accused of following the victim from a Crewe Road bar, believed to be Country & Western. The man told police that when he arrived at the address in Prospect at around 12:30am, the group of two men and two women he had seen at the bar earlier pulled up in a car. He was beaten by the two men and sustained a head injury before the robbers fled with some of his personal possessions.

