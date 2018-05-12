GT man arrested in customs corruption probe

(CNS): Anti-Corruption Commission investigators have arrested a 22-year-old man from George Town on fraud and bribery charges linked to an investigation that began last year and appears to be related to the customs department, though the ACC has not confirmed the details. The commission released a short statement Friday indicating that this is the second arrest in the probe. The first arrest, which took place last October, was of a 31-year-old woman, who is understood to have previously worked as a senior customs office but who was sacked earlier this month following an unrelated internal misconduct allegation.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of bribery of public officials, fraud on the government and breach of trust. He was taken to the detention centre at Fairbanks, where he was questioned and has since been bailed.

ACC officials refused to comment further and it is not clear if this man is, or ever has been, a public officer.

