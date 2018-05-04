Foiled robber flees empty handed from bakery

(CNS): A would-be robber wearing an orange top fled empty-handed from the Caribbean Bakery in West Bay Thursday evening after staff refused his demands for cash. Police said they received the report of an attempted robbery at the local shop on Mount Pleasant Road at about 8:20pm. Two staff members reported that they had just finished closing up and were about to leave the store when a man opened the door from the outside and entered brandishing what appeared to be a handgun and demanding money. When the staff refused, the man ran off, making his way towards the rear of the shop.

Nothing was taken during the foiled robbery, no shots were fired, and no one was injured. The suspect was about 5’11”, of very slim build, wearing an orange long-sleeve top, which was pulled over his head to conceal his face, and gloves.

Anyone who may have any information about the robbery is asked to call West Bay Police Station at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

