(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service will launch a one-month firearms amnesty Friday, offering clemency on the possession of unlicensed and illegal weapons and ammunition that are handed in to the authorities as part of the continuing focus on getting guns off the streets of Cayman. This time the police have joined forces with pastors at eleven churches across all districts to offer an alternative location to police stations for holders to drop off their illegal guns. The police have seized 63 guns in Cayman since 2015, 29 of which were recovered just last year, but with fears that there are still many more out there, the aim is to recover as many as they can as safely as possible.

The RCIPS is planning a full-scale education and awareness campaign about the details of the amnesty, how people can safely hand in a weapon without fear of prosecution, and where and when to do it. The police will not be turning a blind eye if the weapons turn out to have been used in a crime but the people handing them in will not be prosecuted for the possession of those firearms.

Whether it’s guns that were once licensed, old firearms that have been hidden in lofts and attics for decades or even weapons that people know have been hidden deliberately, the police are hoping that the community will embrace the amnesty and help in the effort to make our streets safer.

“Gun crime is unsettling for everyone,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “The goal of this amnesty is simple. We, along with all of our partners in this campaign, just want to get as many guns as possible off the streets. Over the past twelve years, 35 young men have been killed with a firearm in the Cayman Islands. This is far too high a number for our small islands and a sobering statistic.”

The gun amnesty begins at 7:00am on 1 June and will run until 30 June every day until 10:00pm. The weapons should be unloaded, with guns and ammunition placed in separate plastic bags and taped tightly closed. The public can take the guns directly to their local police station, where special boxes have been placed in reception, or members of the public can contact any of the participating pastors (the list will be published here at 7:00 Friday morning). People can also call Cayman CrimeStoppers or post a tip on the website about the location of an illegal weapon.

This is not the first amnesty that the police have conducted, and each time a number of weapons have been recovered. In 2005, the last time that the churches were involved, 20 guns were recovered. In 2010, 26 weapons, including handguns, shotguns, a flare gun, a crossbow, an explosives detonator and a grenade, as well as 233 rounds of ammunition, were handed in. An amnesty in 2011 resulted in the recover of 825 rounds of ammunition, one .38 pistol, three air guns and 217 pellets.

Walton said that involving the churches has proved successful in the past as some people feel more comfortable handing an illegal gun to a member of the clergy rather than a member of law enforcement, and so long as the firearms are removed from the streets, whether that is through a pastor or a police officer is not important.

“We believe that the amnesty can be much more successful just by having other means of surrendering a firearm available, with incentives,” Walton added. “We know that not everyone will feel comfortable dropping off a firearm in a police station, even during an amnesty. Our partners and sponsors broaden the appeal and reach of the amnesty, and also show that we are all united as a community against firearm violence.”

The pastors taking part have all engaged in discussions with the police about the safety issues and handling the weapons, and as soon as a pastor receives a gun he can bring it to the station or call the RCIPS for a firearms officer to come and collect it.

Firearms can take a terrible toll on families of both the victims of shootings and those doing the shooting.

Superintendent Brad Ebanks said, “Gun crimes have a tremendous effect on families on both sides. It is devastating for those who are victims and families of the perpetrators have to accept the life-changing impact of long prison terms. We should not be experiencing gun crime at the rate we are for such a small island.”

The Cayman Islands has very strict gun laws. Anyone convicted after trial for possession of an unlicensed firearm is facing a mandatory minimum ten-year prison term, or seven years for a guilty plea, even if the person has not fired a shot. Currently, in addition to the prisoners serving time for murder, attempted murder, robbery and other crimes using firearms, there are 33 young men currently serving time for possessing an illegal gun.

The recovery of 29 guns by police last year also saw a decrease of over 30% in gun-related crime — a powerful correlation that has spurred the police to press ahead with the amnesty.

Anyone wishing to hand in a weapon, no questions asked, can take the gun or ammunition to any district police station and deposit it into one of the firearm collection boxes, which have been installed in the main entrances of the stations. In Cayman Brac, a person can hand a firearm directly to the on-duty officer at the station. Officers can also collect a gun, which can be arranged by calling a local police station.

Alternatively, with the help of the Cayman Ministers Association, people can contact the participating pastors, who also have gift certificates for goods and services at local businesses to distribute to those who surrender firearms as a thank-you from the business community.

Anyone with information about the location of a firearm they can make an anonymous tip through Cayman Crime Stoppers, and be eligible for a reward if a gun is recovered.

A video being released in conjunction with the amnesty with a visual demonstration and breakdown of how to secure a firearm for surrender and the different options for turning it in can be viewed on the RCIPS website from 7am Friday, when the amnesty begins.

The RCIPS said that several community organisations and businesses quickly stepped up in recent weeks to sponsor the media campaign for the firearms amnesty, including CrimeStoppers, the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman, Rotary Central, Rotary Sunrise, the Lions Club of Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands Sport Shooting Association, and Superior Auto. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions was also consulted and offered its support for the amnesty.

