Financial cops warn public of ongoing rental ad scam

(CNS): At least two people have already lost a significant amount of cash in a rental advertisement scam that the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit is currently investigating. Police said they have received multiple reports about the fraudulent adverts being posted on the local site EcayTrade.com. One victim lost CI$2,000 and a second a similar amount. Although the ads were removed by the website administrators, the scammers have previously re-posted and police expect they could resurface in the future.

Officers explained how the scam has been working and how victims have lost their money.

The fraudulent adverts usually include photographs, details of the apartment and an email address for the listing agent. Once the initial contact is established, the criminal sends additional information with a seemingly logical explanation for the attractive rental package. This includes all utilities, cable, gas and internet connection/Wi-Fi. The victim is informed that there is no local representative and that the property is managed by Airbnb, which handles the entire rental process.

Once interest is established, the listing agent sends step-by-step procedures on how to reserve the apartment via Airbnb. Further information is provided and the victim is requested to wire transfer funds to a third party bank account outside of the jurisdiction. After the transaction goes through, the criminal typically removes the advertisement from EcayTrade, ignores all follow-up emails and the victim is never able to recoup their losses.

Police urged people looking for rental apartments to ensure they are using a reputable source by verifying the legitimacy of the listing agent and their actual possession of the property.

“When it comes to making any purchases or securing a rental property, be cautious of advertisements of rental property or items advertised well below market value. Remember, if the deal appears too good to be true, it probably is,” a spokesperson for the FCU said.

They advised people to use the internet to research the advertisement and seller’s name, email addresses and other unique identifiers and to avoid sellers or rental agents who refuse to meet, or arrange to have someone meet with you, to physically inspect or view the apartment. Pressure them to act quickly. Insist on meeting with the individual or their designate in person before conducting any transaction.

“If you are suspicious or unsure about the advertisement, immediately contact or file a complaint with the police or FCU,” the spokesperson added.

If funds are transferred to a fraudulent account, it is important to act quickly and contact your financial institution immediately upon discovering the scam, police said. Ask your bank to contact the corresponding financial institution where the transfer went and keep all original documentation, emails, faxes and logs of communications.

“Because scams and fraudulent websites can emerge and change very quickly, individuals are encouraged to report any suspicions of possible internet scams by filing a complaint with the police or FCU regardless of whether a loss is suffered,” the FCU said.

Any such reports can be made to your local police station, or directly to the FCU at 949-8797.

