Family mourns bulldog shot by police

(CNS): A West Bay family caught up in a gun raid are mourning the loss of their pet, ‘Spot’ (which they say was a bulldog and not, as claimed by the police, a pit bull), after officers shot and mortally wounded the animal last week. The police said they have referred the incident to the Office of the Ombudsman, but the family is also filing a complaint with the office over the events that left Spot dead. They have also complained that requests for the dog’s body to be returned to them have been ignored. Al Bodden, the owner of the dog, who said he was not arrested during the raid, submitted a document to CNS outlining his concerns about the death of his pet.

Bodden said that his dog has never bitten or even been aggressive to anyone and police have attended the premises in the past without incident. Describing the frightening early morning raid, in which a 92-year-old relative was also detained, he described how the firearms officers arrived in the dark, dressed in dark clothes in full masks, and banged on the door of his landlady’s apartment, waking everyone without identifying themselves, before they came banging on his door.

Bodden said he had no idea who the men were or why they were there but was ordered onto his knees; five officers then dragged him to the roadside. As that was happening, he said, he heard Spot, who was standing with his sister at the time, bark just once. Then he heard a loud bang, and as he looked over he saw the animal had been shot. Bodden also noted that Spot was very near to his sister when the officer fired at the dog, putting her life in danger as well.

In his complaint document, Bodden said he was in fear for his life when the police came, describing them as being dressed in dark fatigues wearing full face masks and presenting a terrifying presence, especially to his elderly relative, as they pointed their weapons at her as well. Bodden believes that the police did not conduct themselves in accordance with the law and failed to explain why they were there. He said that while he believes it is important for the police to carry out their work, it should be done lawfully.

He questioned why the police, who knew there was a dog on those premises, were not prepared to deal with the situation without having to shoot the animal, as he denied that Spot had acted aggressively.

During the operation police seized a loaded pistol and two spear guns. The 92-year-old woman and 54-year-old man who were arrested at the scene have both since been bailed.

While pit bulls are on the list of prohibited dog breeds in the Cayman Islands, bulldogs are not.

Category: Crime, Police