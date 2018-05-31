Ex-Logic worker faces jail over $57k theft

(CNS): A former employee with local communications company Logic is facing a term of imprisonment after she was convicted of stealing more than $57,000 from her employers when she worked as an accounts clerk. Cavenna Ellis (35), who is married with two young children, appeared in Summary Court Wednesday, where the crown prosecutor submitted to the magistrate that her offence had reached the custody threshold. Ellis was said to have shown no remorse for her crimes and to have blamed her co-workers for the dishonesty.

The woman originally told police that she had stolen the money, which was taken over a one-month period in 2016, in 37 separate false transactions to help cover healthcare costs for her mother, who was being treated for cancer in Jamaica, but she later denied making the admissions.

Arguing for a suspended sentence, her lawyer said it was totally out of character for his client, who was a regular churchgoer and had received glowing references from people in the community. Previously of good character and with no dealings with the police, a social inquiry report also found she had a very low risk of re-offending.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Friday afternoon at 2pm, when she said she would deliver her decision, and although she bailed Ellis until that date, she warned that it did not mean she would not go to prison.

