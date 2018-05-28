ESO begins work to update household register

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office has begun collecting basic housing information across the three Cayman Islands in order to update its Household Register. The public is asked to cooperate with staff from the office who will be visiting addresses on the register, which is used as the sampling frames from which households are selected for Labour Force Surveys and other surveys, such as the national census.

A full household register update will be conducted in all five districts of Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands. This requires trained enumerators to visit buildings in each enumeration area, as well as proposed or newly constructed dwellings based on building permits information from the planning department.

ESO staff members can be identified by their ESO IDs and members of the public should ask the field workers to present them before providing any information. They may also call the hotline at 345-516-3329 for verification of enumerators or to express any concerns they may have.

