(CNS): Eric Bush, the Cayman Islands’ representative in London, told BBC Radio 4’s flagship morning news programme, Today, that the Cayman Islands is a part of the UK because it wants to be and is proud to be British. Speaking to John Humphrys in the wake of the vote in the UK parliament yesterday to mandate that the British Overseas Territories will introduce publicly accessible beneficial ownership registers for the financial entities domiciled in their jurisdictions, Bush refused to say whether the move was enough to drive Cayman towards independence.

In a brief segment about the vote yesterday and Cayman’s reaction, Bush said the Cayman government was disappointed and would be exploring all options because the vote had been taken in haste. He said that the decision came about as a result of “misinformation… rhetoric and Hollywood jargon”. He said that the Cayman government was not going to act in haste in its response but would be consulting with stakeholders about the best way forward.

When asked about independence, Bush said that since he became the representative in London he had been asked why Cayman was part of Britain. He said that it was part of the UK because it wanted to be and that “Cayman is proud to be British”. But he said the action yesterday was a blow to the relationship and showed disrespect toward the constitutional relationship between Cayman and Britain.

Asked if it was enough of a betrayal to lead to Cayman becoming independent, Bush said, “I’m not going to say that.”

