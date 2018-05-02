Bush tells BBC that Cayman is proud to be British

Eric Bush, Cayman News Service

Eric Bush, Head of the Cayman Islands London Office

(CNS): Eric Bush, the Cayman Islands’ representative in London, told BBC Radio 4’s flagship morning news programme, Today, that the Cayman Islands is a part of the UK because it wants to be and is proud to be British. Speaking to John Humphrys in the wake of the vote in the UK parliament yesterday to mandate that the British Overseas Territories will introduce publicly accessible beneficial ownership registers for the financial entities domiciled in their jurisdictions, Bush refused to say whether the move was enough to drive Cayman towards independence.

In a brief segment about the vote yesterday and Cayman’s reaction, Bush said the Cayman government was disappointed and would be exploring all options because the vote had been taken in haste. He said that the decision came about as a result of “misinformation… rhetoric and Hollywood jargon”. He said that the Cayman government was not going to act in haste in its response but would be consulting with stakeholders about the best way forward.

When asked about independence, Bush said that since he became the representative in London he had been asked why Cayman was part of Britain. He said that it was part of the UK because it wanted to be and that “Cayman is proud to be British”. But he said the action yesterday was a blow to the relationship and showed disrespect toward the constitutional relationship between Cayman and Britain.

Asked if it was enough of a betrayal to lead to Cayman becoming independent, Bush said, “I’m not going to say that.”

Listen to Bush on Today here, starting at 1:34

  Anonymous says:
    02/05/2018 at 2:56 pm

    Well said that man. Bloody good chap. G+T's all round!




    2



    2
    Reply
  Anonymous says:
    02/05/2018 at 2:27 pm

    To be fair, if that is what Eric said then he handled it pretty well. Other aspects not considered naturally….




    3



    0
    Reply
  Anonymous says:
    02/05/2018 at 1:39 pm

    What right has he to say that? I suspect a lot of people, myself included, are just a little bit uncomfortable with that headline. This sounds like a classic case of, 'Make sure your brain is engaged before putting your mouth in gear,' to me. That's assuming he has a brain.




    2



    5
    Reply
  Anonymous says:
    02/05/2018 at 1:36 pm

    That is his human rights if he wants to sport facial hair, however he might think about shaving his head




    0



    4
    Reply
  Bertie :B says:
    02/05/2018 at 1:25 pm

    Are you [email protected]$%*&g serious 9:58 ? like where on earth do you come up with this logic ? SMH .




    4



    2
    Reply
  John says:
    02/05/2018 at 12:28 pm

    I listened to the interview this morning in UK. Eric's eloquence was impressive!




    5



    0
    Reply
  RICK says:
    02/05/2018 at 12:19 pm

    I thought Caymanians want independence from the UK and stop expats.
    You all need to make up your minds what you want




    4



    6
    Reply
  Anonymous says:
    02/05/2018 at 11:29 am

    Franz your protege he is not fit for the position he holds thanks to you. Bush is also not fit to speak on behalf of the Cayman government on most matters but especially one as important as this.
    All media contact should run thru the Premier and Deputy Governor given the environment and waters Cayman is now treading.




    24



    10
    Reply
  Anonymous says:
    02/05/2018 at 10:37 am

    Chagos Islands Scandal (This should be of special interest to the Cayman Islands people, considering the mechanism and reasoning used to expel the natives from their land), Windrush generation scandal, Oxfam embarrassment, the blatant disrespectful perception and colonialist view of the Cayman Islands and the caribbean region and the coloured commonwealth countries on a whole, the list goes on. Dig a little deeper into the grand imperialist nation and see how much you can still be proud off…..




    18



    9
    Reply
  Anonymous says:
    02/05/2018 at 10:24 am

    Well said Eric!




    12



    10
    Reply
  Anonymous says:
    02/05/2018 at 9:58 am

    I really hope Eric Bush isn't attending critical London meetings (even radio) on our behalf with the aggressive weekender goatee. Being clean-shaven for critical political meetings is still an unwritten but important gesture for men that want to be taken seriously in London (and elsewhere). It has been this way for at least for the last 70 years, since Stalin, Lenin, Hitler, Castro, Saddam, and others. There are also complex male psychological reasons behind this we needn't go into, but essentially being clean-shaven telegraphs without words that you are clean, not hiding behind a mask, and can be trusted.




    20



    32
    Reply
  Anonymous says:
    02/05/2018 at 9:34 am

    Did they ask him about the CCTV contract?




    54



    5
    Reply

