Bush tells BBC that Cayman is proud to be British
(CNS): Eric Bush, the Cayman Islands’ representative in London, told BBC Radio 4’s flagship morning news programme, Today, that the Cayman Islands is a part of the UK because it wants to be and is proud to be British. Speaking to John Humphrys in the wake of the vote in the UK parliament yesterday to mandate that the British Overseas Territories will introduce publicly accessible beneficial ownership registers for the financial entities domiciled in their jurisdictions, Bush refused to say whether the move was enough to drive Cayman towards independence.
In a brief segment about the vote yesterday and Cayman’s reaction, Bush said the Cayman government was disappointed and would be exploring all options because the vote had been taken in haste. He said that the decision came about as a result of “misinformation… rhetoric and Hollywood jargon”. He said that the Cayman government was not going to act in haste in its response but would be consulting with stakeholders about the best way forward.
When asked about independence, Bush said that since he became the representative in London he had been asked why Cayman was part of Britain. He said that it was part of the UK because it wanted to be and that “Cayman is proud to be British”. But he said the action yesterday was a blow to the relationship and showed disrespect toward the constitutional relationship between Cayman and Britain.
Asked if it was enough of a betrayal to lead to Cayman becoming independent, Bush said, “I’m not going to say that.”
Listen to Bush on Today here, starting at 1:34
Related articles:
Premier calls UK move on BOTs ‘colonial despotism’
UK to force BOTs to make BO registers public
Category: Business, Financial Services
Well said that man. Bloody good chap. G+T’s all round!
2
2
To be fair, if that is what Eric said then he handled it pretty well. Other aspects not considered naturally….
3
0
What right has he to say that? I suspect a lot of people, myself included, are just a little bit uncomfortable with that headline. This sounds like a classic case of, ‘Make sure your brain is engaged before putting your mouth in gear,’ to me. That’s assuming he has a brain.
2
5
That is his human rights if he wants to sport facial hair, however he might think about shaving his head
0
4
Are you [email protected]$%*&g serious 9:58 ? like where on earth do you come up with this logic ? SMH .
4
2
I listened to the interview this morning in UK. Eric’s eloquence was impressive!
5
0
I thought Caymanians want independence from the UK and stop expats.
You all need to make up your minds what you want
4
6
Franz your protege he is not fit for the position he holds thanks to you. Bush is also not fit to speak on behalf of the Cayman government on most matters but especially one as important as this.
All media contact should run thru the Premier and Deputy Governor given the environment and waters Cayman is now treading.
24
10
Chagos Islands Scandal (This should be of special interest to the Cayman Islands people, considering the mechanism and reasoning used to expel the natives from their land), Windrush generation scandal, Oxfam embarrassment, the blatant disrespectful perception and colonialist view of the Cayman Islands and the caribbean region and the coloured commonwealth countries on a whole, the list goes on. Dig a little deeper into the grand imperialist nation and see how much you can still be proud off…..
18
9
Well said Eric!
12
10
I really hope Eric Bush isn’t attending critical London meetings (even radio) on our behalf with the aggressive weekender goatee. Being clean-shaven for critical political meetings is still an unwritten but important gesture for men that want to be taken seriously in London (and elsewhere). It has been this way for at least for the last 70 years, since Stalin, Lenin, Hitler, Castro, Saddam, and others. There are also complex male psychological reasons behind this we needn’t go into, but essentially being clean-shaven telegraphs without words that you are clean, not hiding behind a mask, and can be trusted.
20
32
Sorry, but that is a load of horseshit.
7
1
LOL, that must be why I’ve got a beard 🙂
5
0
Did they ask him about the CCTV contract?
54
5