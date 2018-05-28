Eastern Districts missing out on surge in property prices

(CNS): The strong performance of the US economy has driven some phenomenal growth in property prices in the Cayman Islands over the past year, but in a bifurcated market the biggest gains have been strictly limited to the Seven Mile Beach peninsula. Property consultants Charterland, in their annual Cayman Islands Property Review, found that both the number of sales and the value of sales continued to climb last year, keeping the Cayman Islands market on a solid upward trend.

Based on Land Registry data, there were 1,702 transfers in 2017, which was up 5% on the previous twelve months. The total value of sales was north of CI$679 million, which was the highest total for a recorded twelve-month period in Cayman.

“Sales have been as high as they have ever been,” said Charterland partner Simon Watson. “We had peaked in 2006 with the impact of Ivan, but this is the best we have seen since. There has been strong growth in the US economy and the property market overall is doing well.”

Amidst these gains, there is a clear divide in the market, with the SMB peninsula significantly outperforming everything east of Prospect. Some condos directly on SMB have seen amazing price increases of 30-40%, Watson said, while family homes elsewhere have been pretty static.

“There’s been no real drop in average prices,” Watson said, noting that Savannah, for example, has been essentially flat since 2006, so homeowners across the island cannot expect to see the same increases.

“The peninsula is driven by the performance of the US economy, with buyers looking for investments and holiday homes,” he said. “Since the low point in 2010, coinciding with the lag from the 2008 economic downturn, it has been nice to see steady growth since then.”

While the Cayman Islands is obviously a small property market, it is still remarkably steady, Watson noted, without the sharp fluctuations that you see in parts of Florida or the UK.

Big acquisitions by Dart make a big difference to the market as well. Their acquisition of the Stan Thomas portfolio in 2011, for example, accounted for 28% of total sales. Last year there was the acquisition of the Ritz-Carlton property (estimated to be worth around CI$220 million) and although that was not taken into account by Charterland’s report because it went through as a company share transfer and not a Land Registry sale, it would have added around 30% to 2017’s figures, Watson said.

With continued growth in the US economy, where economists expect second quarter GDP to top 3%, the outlook remains bright for the Cayman property market, at least over the short and medium term, although that could change if Cayman were to suffer a major hurricane or if there was a sharp reversal in the apparently overvalued US stock market.

Category: Business, Real Estate