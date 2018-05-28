Eastern Districts missing out on surge in property prices
(CNS): The strong performance of the US economy has driven some phenomenal growth in property prices in the Cayman Islands over the past year, but in a bifurcated market the biggest gains have been strictly limited to the Seven Mile Beach peninsula. Property consultants Charterland, in their annual Cayman Islands Property Review, found that both the number of sales and the value of sales continued to climb last year, keeping the Cayman Islands market on a solid upward trend.
Based on Land Registry data, there were 1,702 transfers in 2017, which was up 5% on the previous twelve months. The total value of sales was north of CI$679 million, which was the highest total for a recorded twelve-month period in Cayman.
“Sales have been as high as they have ever been,” said Charterland partner Simon Watson. “We had peaked in 2006 with the impact of Ivan, but this is the best we have seen since. There has been strong growth in the US economy and the property market overall is doing well.”
Amidst these gains, there is a clear divide in the market, with the SMB peninsula significantly outperforming everything east of Prospect. Some condos directly on SMB have seen amazing price increases of 30-40%, Watson said, while family homes elsewhere have been pretty static.
“There’s been no real drop in average prices,” Watson said, noting that Savannah, for example, has been essentially flat since 2006, so homeowners across the island cannot expect to see the same increases.
“The peninsula is driven by the performance of the US economy, with buyers looking for investments and holiday homes,” he said. “Since the low point in 2010, coinciding with the lag from the 2008 economic downturn, it has been nice to see steady growth since then.”
While the Cayman Islands is obviously a small property market, it is still remarkably steady, Watson noted, without the sharp fluctuations that you see in parts of Florida or the UK.
Big acquisitions by Dart make a big difference to the market as well. Their acquisition of the Stan Thomas portfolio in 2011, for example, accounted for 28% of total sales. Last year there was the acquisition of the Ritz-Carlton property (estimated to be worth around CI$220 million) and although that was not taken into account by Charterland’s report because it went through as a company share transfer and not a Land Registry sale, it would have added around 30% to 2017’s figures, Watson said.
With continued growth in the US economy, where economists expect second quarter GDP to top 3%, the outlook remains bright for the Cayman property market, at least over the short and medium term, although that could change if Cayman were to suffer a major hurricane or if there was a sharp reversal in the apparently overvalued US stock market.
Yet, all Caymanians discouraged each other from buying property anywhere close to WB because it was crime ridden. I bet they’re kicking them selves in the but now. Property in WB has increased by at least 30% in the last 5 years.
2
1
Until the Eastern districts demand upgrades to roads, a working commute route and beautification they will be left behind. No sensible investor would buy in communities with no investment by CIG, spiractic civic pride and no DEH enforcement. Stand up to your politicians and demand improvements and you will get your piece of the pie. Lay down for a free fridge or turkey and you will be left on the farm.
8
0
So the US economy (under President Trump ) is affecting the Cayman real estate market.
What, no complaints about this?? Or, do you wait until he does something you don’t like.?.?
2
2
Prices will not pick up in the East until new roads and infrastructure are in place to fix the slow crawl home for those of us unlucky enough to live there and suffer the daily commute. Several properties around me have sold for substantially less than their true values and vendors are repeatedly being told by prospective purchasers that they would rather spend their money in SS, GT or WB to ensure a healthy work life balance, rather than 10-12 hours a day including commute. Until there is new infrastructure in place to get traffic moving smoothly again, East is a last resort for many. I love living out here, but HATE the stressful and long commute each day.
14
0
I agree with your post. I would add that I really cannot understand how CIG talks about the “Go East Initiatives” so much but yet go decades without even resurfacing the already inadequate roads? Cayman Kai is a glaring example where we have numerous million dollar homes with residents, owners and guests frequenting that area weekly and yet the road surface headed to Kaibo is enough to rattle your car to pieces! It really is inexcusable! What are we paying 42% import duty on vehicles for?
And the road going to East End near the Blow Holes suffered near the same fate for many years past its time to resurface.
But you’re right too in that the road artery from Newlands out to the Eastern Districts is sorely needed ASAP!
5
0
It’s all going to be submerged in salt water in a few years. That should bring the value down a tad.
5
4
I would like to say to all Caymanians who may still own property here. DO NOT SELL IT! SOON YOU NOR YOUR FAMILY WILL EVER BE ABLE TO AFFORD TO BUY PROPERTY!
16
1
Soon!? Too late for that.
5
0
Thank goodness or else no young people at all would be able to afford to purchase any property.
16
1
And the banks quick to lend for a car, but will not lend to purchase something of value like a piece of land that will not depriciate like the vehicle.
8
0
Until such time as the Eastern Districts change their representation, no investment shall take place.
16
8
We good out here!
21
5
Perhaps if we could sort out the crime in the Eastern Districts we could actually see everyone sharing the pie. The major condos like water colours etc have adequate security. Tourists who by homes in the Eastern Districts can only look to experience real horror stories of crime.
10
12
I remember that goof ball Arden saying Dont sell your property in eastern districts when The Mandrin Orient opens your property will be gold ……… rusty junk it has become
9
8