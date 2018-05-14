Drug dealer jumps bail ahead of sentence

(CNS): Three of four men who were awaiting sentencing in a long-running drug conspiracy case were jailed for up to three years Friday, but one of the men failed to turn up to court and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The men, who were found guilty of being party dealers who were selling on to friends, were all customers of Alex Ebanks, who was jailed in August 2016 for six and a half years for drug dealing after more than 100 grams of cocaine was found at his apartment during a drug bust in the summer of 2015.

Robert Cialon, Ian Duncan, Wayne Carlos Myles and Ukel Dixon were charged after incriminating messages were found on Ebanks’ phone.

Ian Duncan, who during the trial had denied selling to his friends but admitted heavy personal use, was convicted of conspiracy to deal, but he failed to show up for the sentencing hearing. His attorney gave no indication as to the local man’s whereabouts and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On the morning the 2016 trial was due to start, Cialon pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges after he appeared to be buying regularly from Ebanks and doing some dealing with his own friends. But the court heard that he has now turned his life around, shaken his addiction and has become a volunteer for the Red Cross. As a result of his admissions, the significant mitigation and no previous convictions, he was given a reduced sentence of two years.

Myles, who was convicted by a jury after he pleaded not guilty, had bought cocaine from Ebanks less frequently than Cialon but in much greater amounts, with evidence at trial implying he was buying largely to deal himself as opposed to feeding his own addiction. Myles, who has previous convictions and more cases to be settled in Summary Court, was given three years in jail.

Ukel Dixon, the father of eight children, also denied the allegations. He was nevertheless convicted of drug conspiracy charges following the trial, where he was identified as Ebanks’ delivery driver, though he was said to be directly selling and collecting cash for the drugs as well. Although his attorney argued that in comparison to all the others Dixon had a limited role, the judge handed him a three-year term as well after a social inquiry report suggested that Dixon was at best indifferent to his crimes.

Several others were also jailed in separate hearings in September 2016 after they had pleaded guilty to conspiracy offences. Jaesha Maliya Hendrix, Ebanks’ girlfriend, received nine months after she admitted bringing in bags last summer that were used to package cocaine and pills. Christopher Digregrio Khan and Christopher Philip Bodden both received 28 months for low-level conspiracy to deal.

Of the 10 people, including Ebanks, who were wrapped up in the case, Canute Nairn was the only one to walk free after he was found not guilty.

Duncan is the second person in the Grand Court this week to jump bail, having already been convicted of a serious offence. David Meadors, who has been convicted of possessing an unlicensed Glock, failed to appear for a case management hearing ahead of his trial for possession of ammunition and a BB gun.

Category: Courts, Crime