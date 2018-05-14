Drug dealer jumps bail ahead of sentence
(CNS): Three of four men who were awaiting sentencing in a long-running drug conspiracy case were jailed for up to three years Friday, but one of the men failed to turn up to court and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The men, who were found guilty of being party dealers who were selling on to friends, were all customers of Alex Ebanks, who was jailed in August 2016 for six and a half years for drug dealing after more than 100 grams of cocaine was found at his apartment during a drug bust in the summer of 2015.
Robert Cialon, Ian Duncan, Wayne Carlos Myles and Ukel Dixon were charged after incriminating messages were found on Ebanks’ phone.
Ian Duncan, who during the trial had denied selling to his friends but admitted heavy personal use, was convicted of conspiracy to deal, but he failed to show up for the sentencing hearing. His attorney gave no indication as to the local man’s whereabouts and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On the morning the 2016 trial was due to start, Cialon pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges after he appeared to be buying regularly from Ebanks and doing some dealing with his own friends. But the court heard that he has now turned his life around, shaken his addiction and has become a volunteer for the Red Cross. As a result of his admissions, the significant mitigation and no previous convictions, he was given a reduced sentence of two years.
Myles, who was convicted by a jury after he pleaded not guilty, had bought cocaine from Ebanks less frequently than Cialon but in much greater amounts, with evidence at trial implying he was buying largely to deal himself as opposed to feeding his own addiction. Myles, who has previous convictions and more cases to be settled in Summary Court, was given three years in jail.
Ukel Dixon, the father of eight children, also denied the allegations. He was nevertheless convicted of drug conspiracy charges following the trial, where he was identified as Ebanks’ delivery driver, though he was said to be directly selling and collecting cash for the drugs as well. Although his attorney argued that in comparison to all the others Dixon had a limited role, the judge handed him a three-year term as well after a social inquiry report suggested that Dixon was at best indifferent to his crimes.
Several others were also jailed in separate hearings in September 2016 after they had pleaded guilty to conspiracy offences. Jaesha Maliya Hendrix, Ebanks’ girlfriend, received nine months after she admitted bringing in bags last summer that were used to package cocaine and pills. Christopher Digregrio Khan and Christopher Philip Bodden both received 28 months for low-level conspiracy to deal.
Of the 10 people, including Ebanks, who were wrapped up in the case, Canute Nairn was the only one to walk free after he was found not guilty.
Duncan is the second person in the Grand Court this week to jump bail, having already been convicted of a serious offence. David Meadors, who has been convicted of possessing an unlicensed Glock, failed to appear for a case management hearing ahead of his trial for possession of ammunition and a BB gun.
Poor management on the part of the COURT system. God help us.
Don’t worry if you were a customer you are fine ! they are looking for dealers they got who they wanted
It never ceases to amaze me how Caymanians will stand up for their own. Read the previous article on Alex Ebanks and the first comment going on at great length to say what a wonderful man Mr Ebanks was.
The truth is he is at the bottom of the cesspit of our society, spreading one of the worst scourges to inflict humanity, just to make money for himself.He will spend less than 4 years in jail when he should hve been given a minimum term of 10 years at least.
Question for anyone who can answer: if the messages found on Mr. Ebanks’ phone incriminated the other men, what now happens to the 65 customers that were identified on the same phone?
Are the consumers going to be prosecuted as well? If not, it seems the police are not doing their job entirely in this particular case.
Hush, their PR and Status applications are going through.
Wait? 2016 they were in court and then sentenced in 2018?
I hear he went cuba .
trials aren’t a short process. and if you a self-paying defendant good lord the bill racks up quickly. which is why the courts/rcips/prosecutors etc should put the defendant’s affairs before the Courts after all… innocent until proven guilty. Not innocent until you run out of money.
Yep. And one of them didn’t even have the courtesy to stay around to get sentenced. To say nothing of the fact that one defendant seems to be using his conduct after being found guilty – but not yet sentenced- to reduce the sentence that he subsequently receives.
Cayman does not take this seriously. Almost all of them are multiple repeat offenders and they are just put back on the street.
We had a lot of trouble figuring out how to use the phone – PLOD
