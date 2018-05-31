Driver arrested for fatal collision on Shamrock Road

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has said that the driver of the white car involved in a fatal collision Monday has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. The 42-year-old man from George Town is currently on bail as the investigation continues. Carlton William Farrell (68) of Bodden Town was critically injured and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town, but died Wednesday evening as a result of those injuries.

Category: Crime, Police