Driver arrested for fatal collision on Shamrock Road

| 31/05/2018 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

Car involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Shamrock Road, 28 May 2018

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has said that the driver of the white car involved in a fatal collision Monday has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. The 42-year-old man from George Town is currently on bail as the investigation continues. Carlton William Farrell (68) of Bodden Town was critically injured and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town, but died Wednesday evening as a result of those injuries.

