DOI continues crackdown on illegal workers

(CNS): The Department of Immigration’s enforcement arm has been rounding up more suspected illegal workers with more proactive operations in conjunction with the police, customs and the Department of Labour. The crackdown on illegal migrants over the last two weeks resulted in seven arrests, included one person who had been wanted for more than six months. Officials said that 30 spot-checks were made at various locations, including construction sites, some of which resulted from public tip-offs.

One suspect who had been wanted for overstaying by the DOI since October last year was finally apprehended on Eastern Avenue in George Town on 12 May with help from the police, as the operation took place in what was described as a high traffic area. The officers safely located and arrested the man, who remains in custody pending the investigation.

Meanwhile, during an earlier operation carried out on 30 April in the Seven Mile Beach area along the West Bay Road, based on information from the public, DOI officers were able to pursue a person of interest and make an arrest on suspicion of working without a permit, breach of bail and overstaying his authorisation to remain on island.

On 2 May as a result of a search that involved a spot-check of two individuals in Marina Drive, Prospect, a Jamaican national who was wanted for overstaying and working without a permit was taken into custody. He was also wanted by the police in connection with a burglary.

A week later, on 10 May, 28 people were checked at two different construction sites, one in Seven Mile Beach and one in South Sound. Three people were arrested on suspicion of working outside of terms and conditions of a work permit, and one person was arrested for working without a permit while on a visitor’s extension. Employers of the establishments were also brought in for questioning for employing people without valid authority.

Department of Labour and Pensions Head of Inspections Gene Hydes said, “Pursuing individuals suspected of violating the Labour Law is a top priority for the department. We are committed to detecting unlawful acts, and will continue to dedicate resources and work proactively with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that the law is complied with on a daily basis.”

Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Garry Wong commended the work of his enforcement team as well as the officers from the DLP, customs and the police for contributing to the success of the different operations. “We continue to encourage members of the public to be diligent in their awareness of illegal activity and to always report breaches of the law, and thank them for their support,” he said.

Anyone with information about immigration-related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-Legalim (1-800-534-2546), or email [email protected].

Category: Crime, Immigration