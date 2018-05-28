Dive shop attacker admits stabbing

(CNS): Jaron Solomon, a 29-year-old man from East End, pleaded guilty to a list of offences, including GBH and damaging property, when he appeared in court Monday for trial after he was originally charged with attempted murder. Solomon had previously denied trying to kill his former girlfriend during a frenzied attack a dive-shop in East End where she worked, where he also assaulted her co-workers who came to her aid. Prosecutors accepted Solomon’s last-minute guilty pleas this morning and agreed not to press the attempted murder charge.

The woman who was Solomon’s target sustained serious injuries from multiple stab wounds during the violent attack last July, in which he assaulted three other people who tried to help the victim and also smashed a window in the store.

A sentencing hearing was set for July after the court ordered a victim impact report, a psychology report and a social inquiry report. Solomon was remanded in custody.

